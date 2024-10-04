Perth Leisure Pool will be reconsidered for listed status after Thimblerow twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Leisure Pool will be reconsidered for listed status after Thimblerow twist

Historic Environment Scotland are reviewing the building again after council officers failed to inform them of changes to leisure centre plans.

Perth Leisure Pool. Image: FaulknerBrowns / C20 Society Date; Unknown
By Sean O'Neil

Perth Leisure Pool is being reconsidered for listed status after council officers failed to inform a government heritage watchdog of changes to the new leisure centre plans.

The Courier revealed last month that Perth and Kinross Council did not to tell Historic Environment Scotland (HES) that Glover Street was no longer the preferred site for the facility.

In July, council officers told the government organisation the current location of Perth Leisure Pool was the preferred option for building the new complex.

Based on that information, the heritage agency decided against listing the building despite finding it worth of a Category B status.

HES said this was because of the “advanced” nature of the council’s plans.

Inside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: FaulknerBrowns/C20 Society

However, weeks later Perth and Kinross Council revealed an entirely different proposal which would see the new leisure facility built at Thimblerow.

As a result, Twentieth Century Society – who first submitted the leisure pool for listed status – have asked the heritage agency to reconsider the building.

HES has now confirmed to The Courier they are reviewing the proposal again.

A spokesperson said: “We have been asked by the Twentieth Century Society to consider Perth Leisure Pool for listing again.

“We’re currently reviewing the proposal and will keep all relevant parties informed of our decision.”

Timing of officers’ letter raises questions

The timing of the officers’ letter to HES has raised questions within the local authority.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey has asked what information was being shared with who ahead of the September council meeting where the new plan was narrowly voted through 20 to 18.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

He told The Courier: “I’m currently working on analysing the exact information that was passed from the council to Historic Environment Scotland and the dates on which it was sent compared to what we councillors were told ahead of the September meeting.”

The local authority argue their July letter reflected the “historic work” on the leisure centre project.

The review is the latest setback for the council’s controversial plan after thousands of people signed a petition objecting to it.

The Thimblerow proposal will leave the city without a dedicated leisure pool and the new complex will not contain an ice rink.

It will also reduce the number of car parking spaces in the city centre by 355.

To sign the petition click here.

