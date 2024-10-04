Perth Leisure Pool will be reconsidered for listed status after Thimblerow twist

Perth Leisure Pool is being reconsidered for listed status after council officers failed to inform a government heritage watchdog of changes to the new leisure centre plans.

The Courier revealed last month that Perth and Kinross Council did not to tell Historic Environment Scotland (HES) that Glover Street was no longer the preferred site for the facility.

In July, council officers told the government organisation the current location of Perth Leisure Pool was the preferred option for building the new complex.

Based on that information, the heritage agency decided against listing the building despite finding it worth of a Category B status.

HES said this was because of the “advanced” nature of the council’s plans.

However, weeks later Perth and Kinross Council revealed an entirely different proposal which would see the new leisure facility built at Thimblerow.

As a result, Twentieth Century Society – who first submitted the leisure pool for listed status – have asked the heritage agency to reconsider the building.

HES has now confirmed to The Courier they are reviewing the proposal again.

A spokesperson said: “We have been asked by the Twentieth Century Society to consider Perth Leisure Pool for listing again.

“We’re currently reviewing the proposal and will keep all relevant parties informed of our decision.”

Timing of officers’ letter raises questions

The timing of the officers’ letter to HES has raised questions within the local authority.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey has asked what information was being shared with who ahead of the September council meeting where the new plan was narrowly voted through 20 to 18.

He told The Courier: “I’m currently working on analysing the exact information that was passed from the council to Historic Environment Scotland and the dates on which it was sent compared to what we councillors were told ahead of the September meeting.”

The local authority argue their July letter reflected the “historic work” on the leisure centre project.

The review is the latest setback for the council’s controversial plan after thousands of people signed a petition objecting to it.

The Thimblerow proposal will leave the city without a dedicated leisure pool and the new complex will not contain an ice rink.

It will also reduce the number of car parking spaces in the city centre by 355.

