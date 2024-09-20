Why Perth Leisure Pool could be re-considered for listed status after shock Thimblerow twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Perth Leisure Pool could be re-considered for listed status after shock Thimblerow twist

Perth and Kinross Council told Historic Environment Scotland in July that plans to build PH2O at Glover Street were at an "advanced" stage.

Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
Perth Leisure Pool Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Perth Leisure Pool could be re-considered for protected status after council bosses failed to inform Historic Environment Scotland that Thimblerow was the new intended site for PH2O.

The government protection agency had been considering the listing of Perth Leisure Pool (PLP) since 2022 but decided against it after council officials told them development proposals to build a new leisure centre on the same site at Glover Street were at an “advanced” stage.

HES made the decision after Perth and Kinross Council sent them a letter on July 19 stating that the current leisure pool and Dewars Centre site was still the intended place to build a new complex.

Letter called Glover Street ‘optimum location’

In the letter, a council official states: “There are development proposals for PLP which are at an advanced stage, having been in play for more than 10 years.

“It is a long-term committed project called ‘PH2O’, to consolidate three leisure facilities on two sites: the Bell’s Centre providing dry sports activities and a redeveloped leisure facility on the existing PLP and Dewars Centre sites.”

Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The claim is reiterated again later in the correspondence: “The council agreed the review’s proposed recommendation for PH2O that the PLP/Dewars Centre site was still viewed as the optimum location.”

In its report, HES concluded that PLP was worthy of being designated as a Category B listed building but that it decided against it due to the advanced development plans

On August 16, the government agency published its final decision regarding Perth Leisure Pool.

Less than two weeks later, on August 28, Perth and Kinross Council went public with their plans to build PH2O at Thimblerow and not Glover Street as stated to HES.

The current PLP will be demolished to make way for 150 houses under these plans.

Timeline of events

July 19 – Perth and Kinross Council sends official letter to Historic Environment Scotland stating Glover Street is intended site of new PH2O and demolition of Perth Leisure Pool is required with plans in an “advanced” stage.

August 16 – Historic Environment Scotland publishes decision stating PLP is worthy of being listed as a category B listed building but due to communication from Perth and Kinross Council stating plans for the site are at an advanced stage, decide against listing.

August 28 – Perth and Kinross Council makes public plans which state preferred site for new leisure centre is Thimblerow, not Glover Street.

September 4 – Councillors narrowly vote through plan to build new leisure centre at Thimblerow.

What Historic Environment Scotland say

HES told The Courier it made it decision not to list the building based on the information as it was understood in July following the letter from council officials.

HES says it will reconsider any new information that would affect the decision if asked to do so.

Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the government agency said: “We received a proposal to consider Perth Leisure Pool for listing.

“Whilst we decided that the building does meet the criteria, in light of our policy on listing and development, we decided not to list the building.

“The decision we made reflected our understanding at the time, based on information we received from Perth and Kinross Council on July 19.

“If we are asked to consider any new information which would change the outcome for Perth Leisure Pool we will be happy to do so.”

Council say letter reflects history of plan

The local authority say their July communication reflected the fact officers were instructed to carry “a site options appraisal” following a council meeting in January.

The Thimblerow option was then put to councillors in September.

A Perth and Kinross spokesperson said: “The submission to HES detailed the historic work and previous decisions (particularly 2022) that had been made by the council on the project, including their agreement to demolish the building.

“The long history of the redevelopment and decisions led to HES concluding that the council’s development proposals that were in an advanced stage and therefore it did not proceed with a listing consultation.”

