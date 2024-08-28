EXCLUSIVE: New Perth leisure venue planned for Thimblerow in city centre transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: New Perth leisure venue planned for Thimblerow in city centre transformation

The Dewars and Bell's sports centres could also be saved as part of the plan to breathe new life into Perth city centre.

By Morag Lindsay
Half n half image with Grant Laing on one side and Perth Leisure Pool on the other
Perth and Kinross Council leader says it's time to 'finally' get moving on a new Perth leisure centre.

Perth’s Thimblerow car park could be axed to make way for the city’s long-overdue new leisure centre.

Council bosses are proposing the all-new site for the PH2O venue as part of wider efforts to bring more people into Perth city centre.

Bell’s Sports Centre and Dewars ice rink could also be saved following a public backlash against plans to close them.

And 150-250 affordable homes could be built on the land currently occupied by Dewars and Perth Leisure Pool.

Perth and Kinross councillors will be asked to vote through a package of measures next week.

Sign for Thimblerow car park, Perth
Thimblerow is the council’s surprise choice for the new centre.

They include:

• Building PH20 on Thimblerow, and not at the existing Perth Leisure Pool/Dewars site off Glasgow Road.

• Buying Kinnoull Street Car Park and taking over its management from the unpopular Smart Parking company.

• Purchasing the Pullar House council offices next door to the car park, which it currently rents for £3.2 million-a-year. The council could buy and refit the building for £10m and turn it into a new ‘public service hub’ with other local agencies sharing the space.

New homes – and new life for Bell’s – part of Perth leisure centre package

Backers say these three moves could bring thousands more people into the city centre.

And this could help to regenerate the area and boost opportunities for local traders.

Kinnoull Street car park entrance with Pullar House council offices next door, on Kinoull Street, Perth
Will the council buy Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House? Image: Google Maps.

It would also free up land at the Perth Leisure Pool/Dewars site for the council to build much-needed new affordable homes.

A report to the full council says the Thimblerow option has been costed at £61 million. That’s less than the cost of rebuilding at Glasgow road.

The centre would not feature an ice rink, or leisure water, which campaigners have called for.

But by building there, the council could keep the leisure pool and Dewars centre open throughout construction.

In a further surprise move, councillors will also be asked to agree to consult the public on a plan to re-open Bell’s as an unheated arena with pitches and courts for a variety of sports.

Bell's Sports Centre exterior, with distinctive domed roof
Bell’s Sports Centre could be reprieved. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

The North Inch venue has been closed since it was wrecked in last October’s floodgates fiasco.

Its gym equipment has since been moved to the Dewars centre.

But the council says a £6m programme of Scottish Water sewer and drainage works planned for the area means it can overcome the flood risk and reopen.

Council leader to present alternative Perth leisure centre proposal

Officers will recommend councillors agree to the above moves when the full council meets next Wednesday.

They will also be asked to support the redevelopment of the Perth Leisure Pool/Dewars Centre site to make way for up to 250 homes on completion of works at Thimblerow.

Map showing proposed location of sites covered by Perth report

The report asks councillors to accept there is no sustainable case for an ice rink in the plans. Its construction would add at least £13m to the final bill and incur high energy costs in future.

But The Courier can reveal council leader Grant Laing is intending to submit a motion which would save Dewars from the bulldozers.

He wants to offer it to local curlers on a peppercorn rent so they can operate it themselves.

This would still leave space for about 150 new homes, he says.

But it would also keep an ice rink in Perth and uphold the city’s reputation as the home of curling.

The Dewars Centre interior with curlers on rink and national flags hanging from ceiling.
The Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Laing’s amendment also calls on officers to go back to the drawing board to see if they can create additional space for leisure water at a Thimblerow centre.

Its omission was one of the most controversial elements in the PH20 plans revealed in January.

The Courier has been campaigning for the council to build an ambitious new centre that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

And our independent survey found leisure swimming was by far the most popular activity among the 800 people who responded.

Grant Laing in hard hat and high vie jacket on visit to work site
Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier this week, Mr Laing said: “Hopefully we can get agreement across the chamber, so we can finally move on with this project for the benefit of the residents of Perth and Kinross.”

Fresh urgency for long-delayed plans

The idea for PH2O was first mooted in 2014.

It was mothballed in 2023, but resurfaced when controversial plans to close Perth Leisure Pool and the ageing Bell’s and Dewars centres emerged at the start of this year.

A fresh proposal has been in the works since January when councillors rejected plans for a venue that did not include leisure swimming or ice.

Until now, the assumption had been that a new centre would be built on the Perth Leisure Pool/Dewars site.

Eve Muirhead outside Dewars Centre/Perth Leisure Pool
Curling legend Eve Muirhead has backed The Courier’s campaign for Perth’s leisure facilities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, the collapse of a £30m retail and cinema plan for Thimblerow in 2020 has brought that location into play.

The car park has long been zoned for residential, leisure or retail redevelopment.

For the proposals to proceed, the full council will have to agree to them when members meet next Wednesday.

That’s far from a done deal. But the clock is ticking on the package.

Perth and Kinross Council only has until September 10 to decide if it does want to exercise its right to buy Pullar House and Kinnoull Street car park.

This is under the terms of the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) it signed up to when they were built.

More from Perth & Kinross

St John's Shopping centre entrance with shoppers walking to and fro
Could St John's Shopping Centre be demolished to save Perth city centre?
Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Aberfeldy covered in flood water from the River Tay
Perth Museum turns focus on Perthshire flooding for next exhibition
Clair Frost
Prison warning after nursery worker's bizarre Loch Tay kayak hoax
Maha Aziz outside her salon.
Maha, 17, flying the flag for young women as she opens Perth beauty salon
M90 Junction 9, Muirmont Bridge.
M90 bridge near Perth to be closed overnight for almost two weeks
Raj Joshi behind bar with Andy Strike seated enjoying pint
Meet the Dundonian who has taken over Coupar Angus's last working man's pub
crash B996
Two drivers issued fines and woman taken to hospital after 4-car crash near Kinross
music fans at Rewind festival at Scone
Scone Palace set to re-live rave heyday as 2 new music festivals approved
The Met Office has forecast a week of summer weather for the region.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of warmer weather and 20°C temperatures as…

Conversation