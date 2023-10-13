Perth and Kinross Council could buy Pullar House office as £3.2M a year lease comes to an end

Perth and Kinross Council bosses could buy their Pullar House office, instead of spending £3.2 million a year on renting it.

The 25-year lease on the property on Perth’s Kinnoull Street is due to end on September 10 2025.

Councillors previously voted to mothball the building at the budget-setting meeting in March this year.

However, officials are now looking into an option to buy the city centre property and share the costs with other public partners.

Pullar House – the council’s largest office building – is the main office for general inquiries, cash payments, housing and council tax inquiries.

Councillors have now agreed to commit £179,000 to look into the purchase option.

A special meeting will be held in August 2024 to decide the building’s future.

Pullar House shift linked to Perth High Street fortunes

The switch to hybrid working following the pandemic means far fewer council workers are in the office five days a week.

There has been some criticism that council staff working from home has had a detrimental effect on businesses in Perth High Street.

SNP council leader Grant Laing said: “I support the principle of the development of a public sector hub in Pullar House in Perth which I believe will bring much benefit and cohesion to public sector service delivery in Perth.

“I am aware of interest from other public sector partners and recognise that the previous decision does not support this approach.”