Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Cultural vandalism’ claim as 100 homes approved for Perthshire Iron Age site

Councillors approved the Meigle housing scheme this week, despite 59 objections

By Kathryn Anderson
Map showing Meigle housing scheme location
Councillors were shown a map detailing the size of the Meigle housing scheme. Image: Katherine Anderson.

A hundred new homes have been approved for a Perthshire village, despite claims the move will amount to “cultural vandalism”

Campion Homes won permission for the Meigle scheme this week.

The 100 homes – including two blocks of flats – will be built on land 150m south of Station House, Forfar Road.

However, the application received 59 objections, including concerns for an Iron Age site.

Four objectors made direct appeals to Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee.

They included Marianne Kaufmann, who urged councillors to preserve an Iron Age souterrain (an underground cellar) discovered on site.

People behind a fence viewing the Iron Age site in Meigle.
The Iron Age site in Meigle was cited as a reason to block the housing application. Image: Meigle and Ardler Community Development Trust.

She said reports of archaeological investigations had not been made public, despite repeated requests from the community council.

And she pleaded to councillors: “I urge you not to destroy but to maintain in situ and look after the first century Iron Age site in Meigle for the sake of future generations as well as for the sake of the current generation that would benefit from additional visitors and tourists.”

She added: “Houses – albeit less than what is proposed – can still be built on the rest of the field. But to destroy what has been found is nothing other than cultural vandalism.”

Meigle housing plan raises traffic and scale concerns

Fellow objector Barrie Starck from Meigle and Ardler Community Council said traffic movements to and from the estate had been “drastically understated”.

Resident Ewen West said 100 new homes was “completely disproportionate for what is one of the oldest villages in Scotland”.

Iron Age soutterain, or cellar, at Meigle
Protesters fear the recently-discovered Iron Age village could be ‘lost forever’ as a result of the housing scheme. Image: Meigle and Ardler Community Development Trust.

However, the applicant’s agent Brian Robb of Oliver and Robb Architects told the committee building 100 homes would “undoubtedly have a positive effect on the local economy, creation of jobs and sustainability of existing services within Meigle”.

And he pointed to a planning condition regarding the archaeological discovery which states “no development can start until the post excavation research and design is submitted and approved”, saying this would provide “a safety net”.

Planning officer Sean Panton told councillors Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust was “absolutely content with everything that has been done and that is being proposed to do in the future”.

 

 

