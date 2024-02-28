Aberfeldy murder: What we know so far about shooting of dog walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy murder: What we know so far about shooting of dog walker

Brian Low, 65, died when he was attacked in a rural area near the Perthshire town.

Police in the Pitilie area near Aberfeldy after the murder of Brian Low. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police in the Pitilie area near Aberfeldy after the murder of Brian Low. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland

Police are continuing their investigation into the murder of Aberfeldy man Brian Low.

The 65-year-old was shot dead on a remote path in the rural Pitilie area near the Perthshire town on February 17.

Officers have since confirmed they have launched a murder probe.

Here is everything we know so far about the Aberfeldy murder.

What happened on the day of the shooting of Brian Low?

Police say Mr Low was walking his black Labrador at around 8.30am on Saturday February 17 when he was shot.

Emergency services were called to the scene but he was pronounced dead.

Police have not revealed who raised the alarm and whether anyone in the area heard the shooting taking place.

Officers have also not released details about the murder weapon.

Where did the Aberfeldy murder take place?

Mr Low was shot on a tree-lined dirt track in the Pitilie area, which is to the south-east of Aberfeldy.

The area is surrounded by fields and woods, and there are only a few houses nearby.

Police have been standing guard at the entrance to the track.

The remote area where the murder happened. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
The area near Aberfeldy where the murder took place. Image: DC Thomson

What do we know about Brian Low?

Police say Mr Low was from Aberfeldy.

The Courier revealed on Tuesday that he had worked as a groundsman at the nearby Edradynate Estate for more than 20 years.

Mr Low retired from that job around a year ago.

A spokesperson for the estate said: “Brian Low worked for us for the past 20 years on the estate as a groundsman.

“We are very sad and shocked at these disturbing events.

“I have known him for many years and he worked with us until around this time last year.

Police at the murder site on Wednesday. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“We do not know what happened. We knew he had died obviously but this news has created another level of shock.

“We are still trying to process all the details.

“We have already offered our condolences to his family and we are continuing to support them.”

The estate had made reference to Mr Low on some of its web pages, including a clay pigeon shooting event in 2017, but these references now appear to have been removed.

Police say Mr Low’s family are being supported by specialist officers in the wake of the murder.

Why did it take police 10 days to confirm there had been a murder?

The Courier understands that Police Scotland initially treated Mr Low’s death as unexplained, pending the results of a post-mortem.

It is not clear whether this was to allow offers to establish a cause of death, or to confirm whether he had died at the hands of a third party.

However, some locals have expressed concerns that the first they heard about the incident was 10 days after it happened – on February 27 – when Police Scotland issued a media statement confirming it had launched a murder investigation

What else have police said about the Aberfeldy murder?

Officers have not revealed a great deal more about the incident itself.

However, they have pleaded with the local community for help in tracking down Mr Low’s killer.

The investigation has been given a name – Operation Newlane – and an online portal has been set up for people to submit information that might help with the probe.

Police at the scene of the murder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A tent and a police van on the path where Mr Low was shot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Local Area Commander Greg Burns said: “I want to take this opportunity to reassure people that we are working round the clock to find out what happened to Brian.

“We will have additional high-visibility patrols in the area and you will see significant police activity over the coming days.

“Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers at any time.”

What has the community’s reaction been to Brian Low’s murder?

Locals have been left in disbelief and shock at the shooting.

One man who lives locally told The Courier: “It has come as a massive shock.

“I’d imagine folk will be scared given the circumstances.”

Another said: “We all thought he had taken ill when he was out with his dog.

“Nobody was expecting to be told it was murder.”

Pete Wishart, MP for the area, described it as “utterly horrifying”.

