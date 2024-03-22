Aberfeldy shooting: Police recover evidence ‘expected to be at murder scene’ despite delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy shooting: Police recover evidence ‘expected to be at murder scene’ despite delays

Brian Low's death was only treated as murder nearly a week after he was attacked.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Forensics officers at the scene of Brian Low's shooting near Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Forensics officers at the scene of Brian Low's shooting near Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Police have provided reassurances that evidence “expected to be present at the crime scene” has been recovered from the location where an Aberfeldy man was shot dead.

Brian Low, 65, died on a remote track in the Pitilie area just outside the town on February 17.

It later emerged that his death had initially been treated as non-suspicious, meaning the scene was exposed to the elements for several days before police established he had, in fact, been murdered.

Senior officers previously admitted at a press conference that key evidence may have been lost as a result of the delays.

Police address evidence fears in Aberfeldy shooting probe

But The Courier can reveal that councillors in Perth and Kinross were reassured last week that some evidence was recovered from the murder site.

In response to concerns evidence had been lost, senior police officers told elected members: “This cannot be ruled out, however, given subsequent scene examinations, evidence expected to be present at the crime scene has been recovered.”

The type of evidence found by officers has not been confirmed and the force said it had nothing to add.

Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
Murder victim Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low
Brian Low murder
DCI Martin Macdougall and Chief Inspector Greg Burns, Local Area Commander, at a media conference for the murder investigation last month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

No one has yet been arrested over the murder as police continue to hunt for the killer.

Aberfeldy councillor John Duff, a former police superintendent, says elected members have been concerned about the loss of forensic opportunities.

He said: “I have been assured that the subsequent examination of the scene has recovered evidence expected to be present.

‘Delays may have had an impact on witness testimony’

“The unfortunate delay may have had an impact on vital witness testimony, but police are making every effort to secure all available evidence and progress their investigation.”

He added: “Understandably, there has been much talk about why the police did not treat this as a murder from the start.

“From the circumstances, I think it can reasonably be inferred that it was not immediately obvious that Mr Low had been shot, and everyone at the scene – paramedics, uniformed police officers and detectives – believed that Mr Low had suddenly collapsed and died, and they were dealing with a non-suspicious medical-related death.

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy councillor John Duff. Image: Supplied

“The fact that this was discovered not to be the case a few days later points to the likelihood that initial procedures by the police and ambulance services were not as comprehensive as they should have been, and that a closer examination of the body may have revealed the true cause of Mr Low’s death at the time.

“As I understand it, the fatal wound was only discovered during preparations for the post-mortem and the cause of death was subsequently confirmed following a post-mortem examination on February 23.”

Police Scotland has already referred the matter to the police watchdog Pirc, which will look into the processes followed by officers in the early stages of the investigation.

Mr Duff added: “I imagine the Scottish Ambulance Service will be carrying out a similar review of their procedures.”

Ambulance bosses have already said they did not intend on launching their own investigation into the case.

More from Perth & Kinross

Lulzim Musollari.
Cannabis mule caught with 22kg of drugs at Perth fined
Kieran Thow holding volunteer trophy
Perthshire cancer survivor named young volunteer of the year
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution.
New Perth and Kinross homes could face £210 bin charge
Terence Angus.
Perth revenge porn fiend's threat to spread explicit clip across social media
Hodgkins was given the prison warning at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Blairgowrie brute Clifford Hodgkins warned he faces 'significant' prison time
Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf, co-founder of ió fibrewater holding bottles of water and smiling
Donations pour in as Windy Wilson launches bottled water charity partnership
A sniffer dog helped find the illegal products.
Over 21,000 illegal cigarettes seized in one day during Perth crackdown
The Stone of Destiny was used in the Coronation of King Charles III and will be moved to Perth, its historic home
Stone of Destiny fragment to be reunited for display in Perth Museum
Perth Museum staff lined up outside venue
Perth Museum: Full list of events planned for opening weekend
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Man to stand trial over Perthshire crash which killed young mum Rebecca Sivyer