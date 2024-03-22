Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan continues Morgan Academy pupils threw a party to celebrate.

Our photographer, Kim Cessford was there for the Dundee school’s Iftar party.

At the event on Thursday evening, young people observing daily fasting ate together at sunset.

They invited non-Muslim friends and teachers to join them and learn more about their religion and Ramadan.

More than quarter of Morgan Academy’s pupils are Muslim and this is the second time some of them have organised an Iftar party.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast between sunset and sunrise, with the evening meal known as Iftar.

Children usually start fasting at puberty – around the age of 14 – so many pupils at Morgan Academy have been observing the ritual.

The start of Ramadan changes each year, depending on the sighting of the moon, and falls between March 11 and April 10 this year.

Morgan Academy’s Ramadan Iftar party