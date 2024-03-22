Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan

The Dundee school held its second annual Iftar party.

Guests and pupils enjoy the food at Morgan Academy's Iftar party.
Guests and pupils enjoy the food. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Cheryl Peebles & Gemma Bibby

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan continues Morgan Academy pupils threw a party to celebrate.

Our photographer, Kim Cessford was there for the Dundee school’s Iftar party.

At the event on Thursday evening, young people observing daily fasting ate together at sunset.

They invited non-Muslim friends and teachers to join them and learn more about their religion and Ramadan.

More than quarter of Morgan Academy’s pupils are Muslim and this is the second time some of them have organised an Iftar party.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast between sunset and sunrise, with the evening meal known as Iftar.

Children usually start fasting at puberty – around the age of 14 – so many pupils at Morgan Academy have been observing the ritual.

The start of Ramadan changes each year, depending on the sighting of the moon, and falls between March 11 and April 10 this year.

Morgan Academy’s Ramadan Iftar party

Guests come together in prayer in the hall at Morgan Academy
Guests come together in prayer.
Prayers before the breaking of the fast of Ramadan.
Prayers before the breaking of the fast.
A time for reflection. 
A time for reflection.
Ramadan prayers at Morgan Academy.
Prayers.
Guests and friends queue to receive some food. 
Guests and friends queue to receive some food.
After a day of fasting, the guests are ready to enjoy the food!
After a day of fasting, the guests are ready to enjoy the food!
Guests and pupils load up their plates. 
Guests and pupils load up their plates.
Plenty of food to go around! 
Plenty of food to go around!
Guests look to find a seat to begin the breaking of the fast of Ramadan.
Now to find a seat!
Guests and friends get stuck in!
Guests and friends get stuck in!
It's a thumbs up from the boys! 
It’s a thumbs up from the boys!
Friends enjoy a chat. 
Friends enjoy a chat.
Ameer Hamza welcomes everyone to the event.
Ameer Hamza welcomes everyone to the event.
Guests and pupils listen to the speeches. 
Guests and pupils listen to the speeches.
Pupils enjoy a joke. 
Pupils enjoy a joke.
Imam Hamza addressed the company at the event.
Imam Hamza addressed the company at the event.
The Iftar party was held in the hall at Morgan Academy.
The Iftar party was held in the hall at Morgan Academy.
One of the teachers attended along with his baby - much to the delight of the girls.
One of the teachers attended along with his baby – much to the delight of the girls.
The atmosphere was full of joy. 
The atmosphere was full of joy.
Formalities over, it's time to get a picture with friends.
Formalities over, it’s time to get a picture with friends.
Boys pose for a photo.
Smile!
Girls pose for a photo at the Ramadan Iftar party at Morgan Academy.
Friends together!

