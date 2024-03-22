Schools Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan The Dundee school held its second annual Iftar party. Guests and pupils enjoy the food. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles & Gemma Bibby March 22 2024, 11:50am March 22 2024, 11:50am Share Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4925995/morgan-academy-ramadan-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan continues Morgan Academy pupils threw a party to celebrate. Our photographer, Kim Cessford was there for the Dundee school’s Iftar party. At the event on Thursday evening, young people observing daily fasting ate together at sunset. They invited non-Muslim friends and teachers to join them and learn more about their religion and Ramadan. More than quarter of Morgan Academy’s pupils are Muslim and this is the second time some of them have organised an Iftar party. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast between sunset and sunrise, with the evening meal known as Iftar. Children usually start fasting at puberty – around the age of 14 – so many pupils at Morgan Academy have been observing the ritual. The start of Ramadan changes each year, depending on the sighting of the moon, and falls between March 11 and April 10 this year. Morgan Academy’s Ramadan Iftar party Guests come together in prayer. Prayers before the breaking of the fast. A time for reflection. Prayers. Guests and friends queue to receive some food. After a day of fasting, the guests are ready to enjoy the food! Guests and pupils load up their plates. Plenty of food to go around! Now to find a seat! Guests and friends get stuck in! It’s a thumbs up from the boys! Friends enjoy a chat. Ameer Hamza welcomes everyone to the event. Guests and pupils listen to the speeches. Pupils enjoy a joke. Imam Hamza addressed the company at the event. The Iftar party was held in the hall at Morgan Academy. One of the teachers attended along with his baby – much to the delight of the girls. The atmosphere was full of joy. Formalities over, it’s time to get a picture with friends. Smile! Friends together!
