Everything you need to know about Callander’s new primary school

The construction of a new primary school in Callander is due to begin in early-2025, despite past objections from local residents.

Planning permission for the school was granted by the National Park Planning Authority last week, on November 25.

The accepted proposal from Stirling Council (the local education authority) is for the erection of a primary school building, as well as the relocation of an astroturf pitch, new car parking spaces, and outdoor landscaping.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new school.

Where will the new Callander Primary School be located?

Once built, the new Callander Primary School will be located alongside the existing Callander Nursery, McLaren High School, and McLaren Leisure Centre on Mollands Road, south of the town’s Main Street and the River Teith.

This collection of facilities is being referred to as Callander Community Campus.

What will the school look like?

Once built, the new school building will be split into two storeys at its northern end, reducing to a single storey at the southern end.

As well as classrooms, the school will house several offices and breakout areas, a kitchen, a large dining room and a games hall.

According to the plans, there will be a balcony along the eastern side of the school.

In the main, the exterior of the building will be finished in a rust-coloured corrugated metal, with some dark grey metal sheeting.

Outside, the playground – secured by a 2.40 metre high welded mesh fence – will have room for a 400-metre running track, an informal games court, gardens and orchards with seating and play equipment.

A new “plaza space” will also double up as a drop-off area, and a bike shelter will be installed.

How many classrooms will it have?

The plans account for 11 flexible classrooms for mainstream pupils, and two

classrooms for additional support needs (ASN) pupils.

How many students will attend?

There will be enough space to accommodate Callander’s current school roll of 317 mainstream pupils and 12 ASN pupils at primary level.

What’s wrong with the existing primary school?

The current Callander Primary School is housed in a C-listed building at Brigend.

According to Stirling Council, the school has reached capacity and is “within a constrained site”.

How much will the new school cost?

In 2023, Stirling Council approved £23 million of funding to deliver a new primary school, as part of its capital investment programme.

Why did some locals object to the plans?

Callander Community Council previously raised the concerns of some residents during local consultations about the new primary school plan.

There were worries that the new school site is too far away for primary school-aged children to walk to, and that pavements aren’t in good condition.

Locals also called for a footbridge to be installed across the River Teith, improving safe access between the town centre and the school area.

The bridge is something Stirling Council is actively working towards securing funding for, according to its planning paperwork.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook