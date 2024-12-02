Everything you need to know about Callander’s new primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about Callander’s new primary school

Despite objections from some residents, the new school has been given the go-ahead.

The current Callander Primary School has reached capacity - this is what the new one will look like. Image: Stirling Council
The current Callander Primary School has reached capacity - this is what the new one will look like. Image: Stirling Council
By Alex Watson

The construction of a new primary school in Callander is due to begin in early-2025, despite past objections from local residents.

Planning permission for the school was granted by the National Park Planning Authority last week, on November 25.

The accepted proposal from Stirling Council (the local education authority) is for the erection of a primary school building, as well as the relocation of an astroturf pitch, new car parking spaces, and outdoor landscaping.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new school.

Where will the new Callander Primary School be located?

Once built, the new Callander Primary School will be located alongside the existing Callander Nursery, McLaren High School, and McLaren Leisure Centre on Mollands Road, south of the town’s Main Street and the River Teith.

This collection of facilities is being referred to as Callander Community Campus.

The site plan for the new Callander Community Campus. Image: Stirling Council

What will the school look like?

Once built, the new school building will be split into two storeys at its northern end, reducing to a single storey at the southern end.

As well as classrooms, the school will house several offices and breakout areas, a kitchen, a large dining room and a games hall.

According to the plans, there will be a balcony along the eastern side of the school.

An artist’s impression of what part of the finished school will look like. Image: Stirling Council

In the main, the exterior of the building will be finished in a rust-coloured corrugated metal, with some dark grey metal sheeting.

Outside, the playground – secured by a 2.40 metre high welded mesh fence – will have room for a 400-metre running track, an informal games court, gardens and orchards with seating and play equipment.

A new “plaza space” will also double up as a drop-off area, and a bike shelter will be installed.

How many classrooms will it have?

The plans account for 11 flexible classrooms for mainstream pupils, and two
classrooms for additional support needs (ASN) pupils.

How many students will attend?

There will be enough space to accommodate Callander’s current school roll of 317 mainstream pupils and 12 ASN pupils at primary level.

What’s wrong with the existing primary school?

The current Callander Primary School is housed in a C-listed building at Brigend.

According to Stirling Council, the school has reached capacity and is “within a constrained site”.

The idea is that the school building won’t impact on the surrounding landscape too much. Image: Stirling Council

How much will the new school cost?

In 2023, Stirling Council approved £23 million of funding to deliver a new primary school, as part of its capital investment programme.

Why did some locals object to the plans?

Callander Community Council previously raised the concerns of some residents during local consultations about the new primary school plan.

There were worries that the new school site is too far away for primary school-aged children to walk to, and that pavements aren’t in good condition.

Locals also called for a footbridge to be installed across the River Teith, improving safe access between the town centre and the school area.

The bridge is something Stirling Council is actively working towards securing funding for, according to its planning paperwork.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

