Teithside property that was one of Callander’s first-built homes is for sale

One of Callander’s first-built homes is up for sale.

The four-bedroom property in Bridgend is believed to date back to around 1650.

It has a captivating view over the River Teith and towards Ben Ledi.

Set over two levels, the family-sized home combines original character with modern touches.

On entry, a hallway leads to a recently refitted contemporary kitchen with a central island.

At the opposite end of the property is an elegant and sophisticated sitting room complete with a wood-burning stove.

There is a further reception room currently being used as a home office.

This could be adapted to make an extra bedroom or play room.

Concluding the ground floor is a modern shower room.

Heading upstairs, there are four double bedrooms. Three of them have in-built storage.

The main bedroom also benefits from a spectacular view. Completing the second floor is a four-piece family bathroom.

The garden is a particular stand-out of the property. It has a patio seating area and a lawn to relax and unwind.

There is also direct access to the riverbank, which is ideal for dog walkers.

The property is being marketed by Allen and Harris for offers over £490,000.