News Teithside property that was one of Callander’s first-built homes is for sale The mid 17th-century property combines original character with modern touches. By Chloe Burrell November 8 2024, 3:17pm November 8 2024, 3:17pm Share Teithside property that was one of Callander’s first-built homes is for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5121182/first-callander-home-teithside-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment One of the town's original homes is for sale. Image: Allen and Harris One of Callander’s first-built homes is up for sale. The four-bedroom property in Bridgend is believed to date back to around 1650. It has a captivating view over the River Teith and towards Ben Ledi. Set over two levels, the family-sized home combines original character with modern touches. On entry, a hallway leads to a recently refitted contemporary kitchen with a central island. The hallway. Image: Allen and Harris The kitchen has a central island. Image: Allen and Harris The kitchen is full of natural light. Image: Allen and Harris The sitting room. Image: Allen and Harris The reception room is currently being used as a home office. Image: Allen and Harris The shower room. Image: Allen and Harris At the opposite end of the property is an elegant and sophisticated sitting room complete with a wood-burning stove. There is a further reception room currently being used as a home office. This could be adapted to make an extra bedroom or play room. Concluding the ground floor is a modern shower room. The main bedroom. Image: Allen and Harris One of the double bedrooms. Image: Allen and Harris Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Allen and Harris The property has four bedrooms. Image: Allen and Harris There is a four-piece family bathroom. Image: Allen and Harris The garden. Image: Allen and Harris Heading upstairs, there are four double bedrooms. Three of them have in-built storage. The main bedroom also benefits from a spectacular view. Completing the second floor is a four-piece family bathroom. The garden is a particular stand-out of the property. It has a patio seating area and a lawn to relax and unwind. There is also direct access to the riverbank, which is ideal for dog walkers. The property is being marketed by Allen and Harris for offers over £490,000.
