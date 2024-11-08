Teithside property that was one of Callander’s first-built homes is for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Teithside property that was one of Callander’s first-built homes is for sale

The mid 17th-century property combines original character with modern touches.

By Chloe Burrell
Callander home on the Teith.
One of the town's original homes is for sale. Image: Allen and Harris

One of Callander’s first-built homes is up for sale.

The four-bedroom property in Bridgend is believed to date back to around 1650.

It has a captivating view over the River Teith and towards Ben Ledi.

Set over two levels, the family-sized home combines original character with modern touches.

On entry, a hallway leads to a recently refitted contemporary kitchen with a central island.

Hallway at Callander home.
The hallway. Image: Allen and Harris
Kitchen at Callander home.
The kitchen has a central island. Image: Allen and Harris
Kitchen at Callander home.
The kitchen is full of natural light. Image: Allen and Harris
Sitting room at Callander home.
The sitting room. Image: Allen and Harris
Reception room at Callander home.
The reception room is currently being used as a home office. Image: Allen and Harris
Shower room at Callander home.
The shower room. Image: Allen and Harris

At the opposite end of the property is an elegant and sophisticated sitting room complete with a wood-burning stove.

There is a further reception room currently being used as a home office.

This could be adapted to make an extra bedroom or play room.

Concluding the ground floor is a modern shower room.

Main bedroom at Callander home.
The main bedroom. Image: Allen and Harris
Bedroom at Callander home.
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Allen and Harris
Bedroom at Callander home.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Allen and Harris
Bedroom at Callander home.
The property has four bedrooms. Image: Allen and Harris
Bathroom at Callander home.
There is a four-piece family bathroom. Image: Allen and Harris
Garden at Callander home.
The garden. Image: Allen and Harris

Heading upstairs, there are four double bedrooms. Three of them have in-built storage.

The main bedroom also benefits from a spectacular view. Completing the second floor is a four-piece family bathroom.

The garden is a particular stand-out of the property. It has a patio seating area and a lawn to relax and unwind.

There is also direct access to the riverbank, which is ideal for dog walkers.

The property is being marketed by Allen and Harris for offers over £490,000.

More from News

The Stag in Forfar
Forfar pub wins award for best beer quality in Scotland
Alexander Scrymgeour
Tory peer the Earl of Dundee admits drink-driving in Fife
Lansdowne Gardens, Dundee.
Trio arrested for 'drug offences' after vehicle search near Dundee multi
Royal Bank of Scotland branch at Dundee's Kingsway Circus.
Final closure date announced for Dundee RBS after bank's reprieve
Dundee Macalpine Road shops demolition
Demolition begins to remove eyesore Dundee shops after '£30k bill' stand-off
Sophie Corbett in SRTD Vintage Stirling
Vintage fashion store promising 'high-quality curated pieces' opens in Stirling
Someone working with a calculator and laptop to work out tax.
Everything you need to know about the inheritance tax changes
The B9134 near Brechin
Road near Brechin reopens after motorcycle crash
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel madam and partner jailed
Brothers Andy (left) and Jamie Murray, pictured here in November 2006 after winning against England's Greg Rusedski and James Auckland in the Aberdeen Cup. Image: Simon Price/PA Wire/DC Thomson
Dunblane community pushes to honour Andy and Jamie Murray on welcome sign

Conversation