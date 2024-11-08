Neill Collins reveals Callum Smith injury latest as Raith Rovers brace for ‘longer-term’ lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins reveals Callum Smith injury latest as Raith Rovers brace for ‘longer-term’ lay-off

The striker has one more appointment to clarify his recovery period.

By Iain Collin
Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United.
Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neill Collins admits Raith Rovers are bracing themselves for bad news on a potentially long-term knee injury for Callum Smith.

The former Airdrie and Dunfermline striker was crocked just before half-time in last Friday’s 2-0 win over Ayr United.

He was sent for a scan on Monday and consulted a specialist on Thursday to get to the bottom of the issue.

Callum Smith is helped off the pitch against Ayr United after picking up an injury.
Callum Smith (centre) is helped off the pitch against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, a further meeting has been arranged for a final prognosis.

Collins did not want to go into detail on the exact nature of the injury but confessed it appears to be ‘a bad one’.

“It’s probably, at this point, not looking very positive,” he told Courier Sport.

“I think we’ve got one more follow-up [appointment] before we’re probably able to finalise it. But I think it’s certainly not looking too positive right now.

Collins: ‘It’s such a shame’

“So, hopefully by next week, we can give you the full [diagnosis].

“It’s such a shame. Callum Smith is one of those lads that, when he goes down, you know something’s wrong.

“And I think anyone that could see the injury on TV, it was a bad one.

“We’ll hopefully have a full picture [next week]. But I think it’s looking like it’ll be longer term.”

Neill Collins raises a clenched fist in celebration.
Raith Rovers were thrilled to register back-to-back victories for the first time this season with their win over Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Smith’s injury, which looks set to rule him out for months at the same time as fellow forward Lewis Vaughan, has put a dampener on Raith’s deserved victory over Ayr.

The 24-year-old was in clear pain as he was helped round the pitch during the interval after stretching to try to reach a Callum Fordyce cross before landing in a heap off the pitch.

Rovers will still head west to face Patrick Thistle with rising confidence, but Collins admits the loss of the 24-year-old is a lesson on the highs and lows of sport.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it?,” he added. “For all the positives that we had last Friday, you go away just with that reminder there is just always something in football.

“Everyone’s thinking about Smithy.”

Conversation