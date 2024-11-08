SFA panel delivers final verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy in split decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

SFA panel delivers final verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy in split decision

There was a 3-2 split after the contentious call was discussed 'at length'.

By Alan Temple
Colin Steven points to the spot for Hibs
Colin Steven points to the spot for Dundee United. Image: SNS

An SFA panel has decided that referee Colin Steven was WRONG to award Dundee United a contentious late penalty in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Hibs.

The whistler was advised to review a tug on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey by Easter Road striker Mykola Kuharevich. Following a four-minute assessment, he pointed to the penalty spot.

Sam Dalby converted in injury time and the contest finished 1-1.

However, the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel – introduced this season to transparently review VAR calls on a weekly basis – has decided that Steven’s initial on-field decision not to award a penalty was correct.

By a margin of three to two, it was deemed that the offence was not “clear and obvious” and Steven should not have been called to the monitor by Video Assistant Referee Grant Irvine.

Colin Steven during his lengthy trip to the monitor
Colin Steven during his lengthy trip to the monitor. Image: SNS

Hibs were also irked by the failure to review their own penalty claim minutes later when Dalby tussled with Warren O’Hora. However, the panel backed that decision unanimously.

Split decision

Discussing United’s penalty, the review concluded: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (3:2) deeming the on-field decision correct.

“The majority (3:2) believed that VAR incorrectly intervened to suggest an OFR (on-field review).

“Three members of the panel highlighted that they didn’t think the potential foul was clear and obvious enough for VAR to get involved.

“Two panel members believed that VAR was correct to intervene and recommend an OFR for a penalty kick to be awarded as they believed that there had been obvious holding from the defender on the attacker.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin has guided United to promotion and a solid top-flight start
Jim Goodwin signs new Dundee United contract as Mark Ogren delivers glowing endorsement
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren must back Jim Goodwin in January
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid 'smallest squad' claim
Miller Thomson, right, in action when County last faced United
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United v Ross County: Selection…
Sam Dalby makes no mistake from the penalty spot
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Dalby on sports psychologist impact as Dundee United striker chases 'extra edge'
Luca Stephenson, No.17, celebrates his second Dundee United goal of the season against Hibs
The goal stat that shows Dundee United are Premiership kings of the late, late…
Sam Dalby sends the United fans at Easter Road wild with his nerveless penalty
Jim Goodwin lays down challenge for Dundee United striker as Tannadice boss hints at…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United fitness update on 4 key stars as Tangerines battle 'ridiculous' injury list
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Easter Road.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must become front foot team - and answer could lie…
Emmanuel Adegboyega in action against Hibs
Dundee United kid Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals mantra that helped him bounce back from Motherwell…

Conversation