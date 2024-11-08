SFA panel delivers final verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy in split decision

An SFA panel has decided that referee Colin Steven was WRONG to award Dundee United a contentious late penalty in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Hibs.

The whistler was advised to review a tug on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey by Easter Road striker Mykola Kuharevich. Following a four-minute assessment, he pointed to the penalty spot.

Sam Dalby converted in injury time and the contest finished 1-1.

However, the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel – introduced this season to transparently review VAR calls on a weekly basis – has decided that Steven’s initial on-field decision not to award a penalty was correct.

By a margin of three to two, it was deemed that the offence was not “clear and obvious” and Steven should not have been called to the monitor by Video Assistant Referee Grant Irvine.

Hibs were also irked by the failure to review their own penalty claim minutes later when Dalby tussled with Warren O’Hora. However, the panel backed that decision unanimously.

Split decision

Discussing United’s penalty, the review concluded: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (3:2) deeming the on-field decision correct.

“The majority (3:2) believed that VAR incorrectly intervened to suggest an OFR (on-field review).

“Three members of the panel highlighted that they didn’t think the potential foul was clear and obvious enough for VAR to get involved.

“Two panel members believed that VAR was correct to intervene and recommend an OFR for a penalty kick to be awarded as they believed that there had been obvious holding from the defender on the attacker.”