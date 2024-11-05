Dundee United kid Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals mantra that helped him bounce back from Motherwell nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United kid Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals mantra that helped him bounce back from Motherwell nightmare

Adegboyega won the penalty that secured a point at Easter Road.

Emmanuel Adegboyega in action against Hibs
Adegboyega in action against Hibs. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Emmanuel Adegboyega espouses the mantra that “the best players have short memories”.

However, the Dundee United defender helped the Tangerines produce another unforgettable finale on Sunday.

Adegboyega, 21, endured a tumultuous week for the Terrors.

It was his high-profile error that cost United the game against Motherwell on Wednesday evening, miskicking a clearance to allow Tawanda Maswanhise to hare through on goal and seal a 2-1 victory at Tannadice for the Steelmen.

Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega looks dejected after his mistake helped Motherwell seal a 2-1 victory at Tannadice.
Emmanuel Adegboyega looks dejected after his mistake helped Motherwell seal a 2-1 victory at Tannadice. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“I needed mental strength for what happened over the midweek,” said the Ireland U/21 international.

“But at the same time, the best players have short memories. So, you need to move on and hit the ground running again.

“I think it’s my first real mistake this season, so it was quite hard – but it’s football.

“Once the final whistle goes, I leave the stadium, it’s over. It’s done. I focus on the next game.”

‘Make sure you don’t lose’

And, true to his word, the on-loan Norwich City kid dusted himself off and turned in a solid showing against Hibs, including a key involvement in the defining moment of the contest when he was tugged back in the box by Mykola Kuharevich.

Following a lengthy VAR check, Sam Dalby slotted home the resulting penalty in the 90th minute to earn the Terrors a share of the spoils.

The Dundee United players celebrate Sam Dalby's finish
The United players celebrate Dalby’s finish. Image: SNS

“As you’ve seen by the past results where this has happened before, we never give up,” added Adegboyega. “We just keep going. It was one of those games where it was tough – a very tough game – but if you don’t win, you make sure you don’t lose.”

Asked whether he felt the penalty call was justified, Adegboyega said: “Definitely. I went past him, felt a tug and, if you feel something in the box, go down. So, they had to check VAR and that’s exactly what happened.”

