4 Dundee United talking points: VAR controversy dominates dramatic finale and one summer signing finally arrives

Dundee United moved into fourth place in the Premiership with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Hibs on Sunday.

Sam Dalby slotted home a nerveless penalty kick in the dying embers at Easter Road after a VAR review had shown a foul by Mykola Kuharevich on Emmanuel Adegboyega.

The Hibees’ Ukrainian striker was shown a second yellow card for a tug on the jersey.

That cancelled out Lewis Miller’s opener for the capital club, who were left incensed when their own claim for a spot-kick in injury time – for an offence uncannily similar to Kuharevich’s – did not result in referee Colin Steven going to the monitor.

Courier Sport was in Edinburgh as the Tangerines halted their two-game losing streak.

Late drama won’t paper over first half cracks

Another dramatic finale.

More late celebrations to savour for the 1,500 travelling Arabs.

However, few can be entirely satisfied with United’s showing in the capital. Just as they didn’t deserve to surrender their point against Motherwell in midweek, they probably didn’t merit gaining one on Sunday.

Swings and roundabouts.

The first half was especially disappointing for those of a tangerine persuasion.

Vicko Sevelj and David Babunski were overrun in the engine room.

While United defended reasonably well – aside from another goal conceded from a deep delivery – they showed little composure on the ball and too often resorted to a long punt in the direction of an isolated Dalby.

Dalby ended the game having contested 18 aerial duels.

For context, the closest to that tally were Hibs duo Kuharevich and Marvin Ekpiteta (10 apiece). And how many of those gave the big striker a fighting chance to link up with a teammate?

Glenn Middleton was about the only real threat for the visitors in the opening 45 minutes.

Things had to improve after the break.

And they did.

Time for a change from the outset?

United looked more comfortable when they switched to a 4-2-3-1 at half-time. The extra man in midfield lessened Hibs’ domination of the ball and, while the Terrors were a little more open at the back, they started to carry more of a threat.

Contained within Goodwin’s explanation of the alteration, he noted simply: “Instead of an extra man in defence, we had an extra man in attack.”

And attack should be at the forefront of his mind when Ross County – winless in their last 22 away matches in the Premiership, spanning 14 months – arrive at Tannadice on Saturday.

Goodwin could stick with the three-at-the-back base that has served United solidly. After all, they are sitting fourth in the Premiership after 11 games, as a newly promoted side with a lengthy injury list.

It is an impressive start.

And the shape is not inherently defensive. If United were to play a 3-4-3 with high wingbacks and wide forwards supporting the No.9, then it could be effective in the final third.

But the second half improvement at Easter Road will give Goodwin food for thought.

Richard Odada (more on him later) dovetailed with Sevelj, affording Babunski the opportunity to occupy more dangerous positions higher up the pitch. Dalby had occasional support and Middleton and Kai Fotheringham maintained width.

Goodwin is rightly proud of his team’s adaptability within matches – and should take a hell of a lot of credit for it – but could this be the week where he considers shaking up his strategy from the outset?

Dalby drama – and are Hibs right to feel aggrieved?

United were rightly awarded a penalty.

Was Adegboyega going to affect the play as he sought to meet that Babunski delivery? It seems unlikely, however his attempt to do so was impeded by Kuharevich’s languid, daft decision to tug at his jersey.

While imperceptible in a crowded box on first viewing, the foul was clear on the replay and, with referees having been told to clamp down on holding, Colin Steven made the right call after being called to the monitor by VAR Greg Aitken.

Dalby was ice cool from 12 yards. A tireless – often thankless – shift in attack rewarded with a goal.

However, Aitken’s decision NOT to call Steven to the monitor in the 99th minute when Warren O’Hora hit the deck under a challenge from Dalby was far more debatable.

The United goal hero appeared to also have a chunk of jersey in his grip as the pair fought to meet a corner-kick. But unlike at the other end, no further action was recommended and United held on.

A legitimate grievance for the Premiership’s bottom club.

Richard Odada announces his arrival

This was Odada’s fifth appearance for United.

However, it was the game in which he properly announced his arrival.

The towering Kenya international entered the fray at half-time and immediately made his presence felt with a couple of crunching tackles. He was aggressive, proactive and helped to make the United midfield competitive.

As one would expect from a 6ft3ins anchorman, he was effective in the air – including posing a threat at set-pieces – but also showcased decent mobility and some composure on the ball.

Odada looks well up to the pace of the Premiership and is surely pushing for a maiden start.

He ended the game having won possession three times (only behind Sevelj, Babunski and Adegboyega with four), won two tackles (only behind Glenn Middleton with three) and was one of just four United players to make an interception.

All despite only playing half the match.