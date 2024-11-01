Sam Dalby identifies Dundee United ‘bad goals’ weakness – but insists big picture looks good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Dalby identifies Dundee United ‘bad goals’ weakness – but insists big picture looks good

Dalby believes the Tangerines are resilient enough to bounce back from consecutive one-goal defeats.

Sam Dalby celebrates helping Dundee United to a 1-0 victory against Hearts
Sam Dalby has hit the goal trail for Dundee United image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Sam Dalby admits Dundee United are facing their biggest test of character so far this season after suffering back-to-back Premiership defeats.

The Terrors lost to a solitary goal against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday and then experienced another narrow reverse to Motherwell on Wednesday night at Tannadice.

A Tawanda Maswanhise brace either side of a Dalby goal sealed the win for the Steelmen.

Now, as United prepare for Sunday’s capital clash against Hibs at Easter Road, on-loan Wrexham striker Dalby acknowledged this is a testing time for the team’s resilience.

The 24-year-old said: “Yes, definitely. It’s far from a catastrophe. We’ve lost two games in a row, both by one goal.

Sam Dalby flies high to make it 1-1 at Tannadice, heading home as the Motherwell goalkeeper and defenders look on
Sam Dalby flies high to make it 1-1 at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I felt like we played well for the majority of the Motherwell game so it’s a difficult one to take, not coming away with any points.

“It’s always nice to get on the score sheet but, at the end of the day, it’s the points that count.

“I’ll take us getting three points and not getting a goal, but that’s just how it goes.

“The quick turnaround is a good thing, as there’s not much time to think about it. We can just go to the weekend and try to get a positive result.”

Despite the two recent reverses, Dalby insisted that, looking at the bigger picture, it has still been a fantastic start to the season for the newly-promoted Terrors who sit fifth in the Premiership table with 15 points to their name.

He said: “Yes, exactly. When you look at it like that, we’ve obviously only had three defeats this season, all by one goal.

“So it’s something we can look at and just avoid the bad goals that we’ve conceded against Motherwell. Once we do that, we’ll be in a good position.”

Dalby is congratulated by United team-mates, including Manny Adegboyega
Dalby (third from left) is congratulated by United team-mates, including Manny Adegboyega (far left). Image: SNS

United’s Manny Adegboyega was at fault for Maswanhise’s second goal.

Dalby revealed the defender had not apologised to his team-mates for his gaffe – and does not need to.

The front man added: “No, people make mistakes. I’ve had a chance five minutes before that where I could have pulled the trigger with my right foot.

“If we go 2-1 up then it’s a different story. The first goal was a bad goal to concede as well.

“So the reason why we didn’t get the three points in the end is not all down to one mistake. It’s something that we’ll learn from and try to put it right on the weekend.”

More from Dundee United

Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Dundee United tribute to secretary who played 'essential' role during Jim McLean era
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin during his side's defeat by Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin on defensive lesson Dundee United must learn from Motherwell loss
5
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega looks dejected after his mistake helped Motherwell seal a 2-1 victory at Tannadice.
Dundee United 1-2 Motherwell: Terrors slip to fifth with defeat at Tannadice
Richard Odada is keen for more opportunity to shine
Richard Odada adamant 'everything will fall into place' as Dundee United midfielder addresses lack…
A split image of Donald Trump and Tannadice Park.
Dundee United fan baffled as Donald Trump tags his Scottish football X account in…
4
Jim Goodwin wants to take the onus against Motherwell
Motherwell test ideal for Dundee United as Jim Goodwin insists: 'We need to get…
Looking ahead: Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski
Kristijan Trapanovski pinpoints worst aspect of Dundee United injury layoff
Jim Goodwin walks the touchline at Aberdeen
No Dundee United injury returns as Jim Goodwin tells Tannadice stars to dust themselves…
Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts…
Peter Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration
Jim Goodwin insists better team won as Dundee United fall to Aberdeen defeat

Conversation