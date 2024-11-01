No revenge in mind for Dundee against Kilmarnock insists Fin Robertson as he opens up on facing old pal Luke McCowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

No revenge in mind for Dundee against Kilmarnock insists Fin Robertson as he opens up on facing old pal Luke McCowan

The Dark Blues are chasing a vital victory at Dens Park on Sunday.

Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson is aiming to make his fourth straight start. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Fin Robertson insists there will be no feelings of revenge for Dundee when Kilmarnock come calling on Sunday.

The re-arranged fixture will come just a month after Killie last travelled up to Dens Park and came away with their most remarkable three points of the season.

Despite being down to 10 men for much of the contest, the Dark Blues looked set to grab a vital victory as they led 2-0 in the closing stages.

A late collapse, however, ruined all their earlier work as Kilmarnock pulled off an incredible comeback to win 3-2.

It may be a repeat fixture but there is no desire for a repeat show at Dens Park.

Robertson, though, says all focus is on getting back to winning ways. Not about owing Kilmarnock one.

Bruce Anderson levels the scores late on. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
A late comeback saw Kilmarnock earn all three points at Dundee last month. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“There is some making up to do from that game but we can’t dwell on the past,” Robertson said.

“We can just look into the future. Put our full focus into the game. Go in with a good mindset and get the win.

“Performances-wise, I think we’re trending in the right direction.

“Maybe not by results, but if we keep putting in the right performances, then it’ll turn.

“We’re putting in all the work behind the scenes.

“Maybe results aren’t showing that right now but we’ll get there.”

‘Hold heads high’

Robertson made his third Premiership start in three games at Celtic Park in midweek.

Although the Dark Blues came out on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline there was enough to take confidence from at a very tough venue.

Confidence they can bring forward to this weekend’s crucial clash as they aim to improve their recent run of six defeats in the last seven games.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to get something from the game because that’s what we always intend to do,” Robertson added.

Arne Engels puts Celtic 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee were beaten 2-0 at Celtic on Wednesday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“The goals were frustrating, for the first goal the cross went through a gap of like an inch, right along the byline.

“But obviously they’re relentless, so they sometimes make their own luck.

“And the penalty, it might have been a foul on Mo Sylla.

“We’ve got to take all the positives. Like I say, I thought for parts of the game we defended well. Even when we got on it, we were nice and tidy in possession.

“But they’re a top side, so it’s always going to be hard. We can hold our heads high.”

‘Like he’s got the wrong strip on’

Even harder was coming up against his old team-mate Luke McCowan.

McCowan left Dundee at the end of the transfer window in a £1 million deal and is looking at home in the Hoops.

Luke McCowan lined up against his former side. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Luke McCowan lined up against his former side. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

But it was a challenge Fin enjoyed against his old pal.

“Honestly, playing against Luke, who I’ve known for a number of years now, it was enjoyable. Going up against him, man to man,” Robertson added.

“It was weird, you know. It’s like he’s got the wrong strip on.

“He had a good game. He’s a top player. He deserves to be where he is.

“Luke is the same as ever. He’s a good guy.

“It was good to see him.”

