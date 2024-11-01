No revenge in mind for Dundee against Kilmarnock insists Fin Robertson as he opens up on facing old pal Luke McCowan

Fin Robertson insists there will be no feelings of revenge for Dundee when Kilmarnock come calling on Sunday.

The re-arranged fixture will come just a month after Killie last travelled up to Dens Park and came away with their most remarkable three points of the season.

Despite being down to 10 men for much of the contest, the Dark Blues looked set to grab a vital victory as they led 2-0 in the closing stages.

A late collapse, however, ruined all their earlier work as Kilmarnock pulled off an incredible comeback to win 3-2.

It may be a repeat fixture but there is no desire for a repeat show at Dens Park.

Robertson, though, says all focus is on getting back to winning ways. Not about owing Kilmarnock one.

“There is some making up to do from that game but we can’t dwell on the past,” Robertson said.

“We can just look into the future. Put our full focus into the game. Go in with a good mindset and get the win.

“Performances-wise, I think we’re trending in the right direction.

“Maybe not by results, but if we keep putting in the right performances, then it’ll turn.

“We’re putting in all the work behind the scenes.

“Maybe results aren’t showing that right now but we’ll get there.”

‘Hold heads high’

Robertson made his third Premiership start in three games at Celtic Park in midweek.

Although the Dark Blues came out on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline there was enough to take confidence from at a very tough venue.

Confidence they can bring forward to this weekend’s crucial clash as they aim to improve their recent run of six defeats in the last seven games.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to get something from the game because that’s what we always intend to do,” Robertson added.

“The goals were frustrating, for the first goal the cross went through a gap of like an inch, right along the byline.

“But obviously they’re relentless, so they sometimes make their own luck.

“And the penalty, it might have been a foul on Mo Sylla.

“We’ve got to take all the positives. Like I say, I thought for parts of the game we defended well. Even when we got on it, we were nice and tidy in possession.

“But they’re a top side, so it’s always going to be hard. We can hold our heads high.”

‘Like he’s got the wrong strip on’

Even harder was coming up against his old team-mate Luke McCowan.

McCowan left Dundee at the end of the transfer window in a £1 million deal and is looking at home in the Hoops.

But it was a challenge Fin enjoyed against his old pal.

“Honestly, playing against Luke, who I’ve known for a number of years now, it was enjoyable. Going up against him, man to man,” Robertson added.

“It was weird, you know. It’s like he’s got the wrong strip on.

“He had a good game. He’s a top player. He deserves to be where he is.

“Luke is the same as ever. He’s a good guy.

“It was good to see him.”