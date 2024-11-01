Why Nasa is bringing new research centre to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Nasa is bringing new research centre to Dundee

The centre will research new oxygen-generation technology.

By Andrew Robson
Technology tested in Dundee could be used in future missions to the Moon or Mars. Image: Nasa
Technology tested in Dundee could be used in future missions to the Moon or Mars. Image: Nasa

Nasa has announced a partnership with a Dundee charity to base a new research centre in the city.

The US space agency has partnered with Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) to research new oxygen-generation technology.

Millions of lives are lost each year to respiratory infections caused by a lack of oxygen in hospitals.

The partnership will see KidsOR test an innovative technology – developed by Nasa – to generate medical-grade oxygen on-site in hospitals.

The charity will form a Nasa Research Centre at its base off the Kingsway.

The new technology – Medical Ceramic Oxygen Generator, or “M-COG” – will undergo engineering tests at the site.

If successful, it is hoped children will no longer die unnecessary deaths because of a lack of oxygen.

Dundee charity’s Nasa partnership has ‘life-changing potential’

Garreth Wood, co-founder and chairman of KidsOR, said: “Our partnership with Nasa has significant and life-changing potential for patients across low-resource settings.

“Access to surgery in low- and middle-income countries is incredibly challenging, particularly in those areas experiencing war, climate-related challenges, or civil unrest.

“I am extremely proud that our expertise in developing complex surgical facilities in low-resource setting, and training the local teams to independently sustain their own service, has made us the perfect partner to work with Nasa on this exciting research project.”

M-COG has been developed by Nasa for possible use in future missions to the Moon or Mars.

John Graf, Engineer at Nasa, added: “It is amazing to think that technology being developed to help get humans to Mars can help to save lives along the way.

“While we at NASA often use established technology, the unique demands of space exploration sometimes require us to develop new solutions, which must be thoroughly tested on Earth first.

“The chance to explore how we deploy M-COG in hospitals for Kids Operating Room in low-income countries is a perfect example of this synergy.”

It comes as a Dundee business has designed components that will be used in a mission to Jupiter.

