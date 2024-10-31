4 Dundee talking points as Celtic defeat lines up make-or-break Killie clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points as Celtic defeat lines up make-or-break Killie clash

Courier Sport assesses the controversial penalty decision at Parkhead and the Dark Blues display in defeat.

Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee lost at Celtic Park – just like pretty much everyone else in Scotland does.

It’s what happens these days. The gap between the Dark Blues and the Hoops is vast.

It has been 23 years and 22 trips to Parkhead since Dundee last won at Celtic. In that time they’ve picked up two draws.

The past 10 meetings home or away have been defeats for the Dens men.

We’re at the stage where it’s not about getting a result, it’s about how you lose. As agonising as that sounds, that’s modern football for you.

Alistair Johnstone came off the bench to open the scoring for Celtic. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
To some credit, Dundee lost well. They defended impressively for much of the contest, punished on two occasions.

Heading to the champions is now a chore to be endured before getting on with the real season on Sunday at home to Kilmarnock.

What, though, were the key talking points from Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat?

Foul or no foul, penalty or no penalty?

Dundee were keeping Celtic at bay. Returning goalkeeper Jon McCracken clearly had a point to prove after being dropped and the defence in front of him were standing up well.

Until Celtic looked to the bench and brought on some big guns to replace their other big guns.

A cross was squeezed through Ziyad Larkeche’s legs and Alistair Johnston was on hand to poke the ball home.

Johnston makes the difference. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Then came the moment that tested Tony Docherty’s very limited patience with officials and VAR.

Mo Sylla went down and Dundee wanted a free-kick. Then Kyogo went down and wanted a penalty.

Both were looking for it. The Celtic man got what he was looking for.

In almost a carbon copy of the second goal conceded against Aberdeen last month, Sylla went down too easy and left a gaping hole in the midfield for the opposition to exploit.

Antonio Portales was penalised for this tug on Kyogo. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
However, the whole situation would have been avoided had Antonio Portales cleared the danger when he had the chance. A toe-poke away would have done but his touch failed him and Kyogo pounced.

The Mexican then compounded the error by grabbing Kyogo. Soft or not, you’ll get that given against you at Celtic Park.

A shame because it ruined a good performance from Portales.

Luke McCowan

With every week that goes by, it is becoming clearer and clearer how much this Dundee side misses Luke McCowan.

To make matters worse, his replacement Scott Fraser has not been fit to fill the void.

Luke McCowan lined up against his former side. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
McCowan lined up against his old side and in just two months since leaving Dens for Parkhead looks every inch a Celtic player.

Dundee flooded the middle of the park to deny him space but McCowan still picked some key passes.

A big miss for the Dee. One they need to get over sooner rather than later.

Local boys

Up against their former skipper was a major positive for Dundee as a club.

Manager Tony Docherty picked out the fact that three of the midfield four at Celtic Park are academy graduates.

Josh Mulligan returned to the side alongside Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson – a trio who played together as far back as with the club’s U/15s.

Lyall Cameron in possession for Dundee at Celtic Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Robertson is also the club’s longest-serving player with Josh Mulligan just an hour or so behind him after both made their debuts in 2019.

Harry Sharp was also on the bench.

Only three of the 13 players used against Celtic were aged 30 or over. Nine of those are 24 or under.

Six of the Dees are Scottish.

By comparison, Celtic had only four Scots in their 16 players and only four under 24.

Season

This season needs a pick-me-up soon. They thought they’d got that at Motherwell only to follow that hard-fought 1-0 win up with a dreadful home display in defeat against St Johnstone.

Bruce Anderson levels the scores late on. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Kilmarnock are back at Dens Park less than a month after winning 3-2 against Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The defeat to Celtic makes it six losses in the past seven matches with 14 goals conceded and just five scored.

And has dropped them down to 10th spot.

Lose on Sunday and there is a possibility Dundee could be bottom of the Premiership by the end of this weekend.

But win and they could be back in the top six!

The margins between the bottom nine clubs are very, very slim. Dundee need to start getting themselves on the right side of them, however.

And fast.

Conversation