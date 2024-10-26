Remarkable Fin Robertson stat revealed as Dundee star picks out two Dens stalwarts as big influences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Remarkable Fin Robertson stat revealed as Dundee star picks out two Dens stalwarts as big influences

The Scotland U/21 midfielder is aiming to keep his place in today's crunch clash with St Johnstone.

Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson earned his first Premiership start of the season at Motherwell last week. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
By George Cran

Fin Robertson may only be 21 but he’s already the old man of the Dundee squad.

The young midfielder is remarkably the club’s longest serving player.

Robertson’s debut came on the final day of the 2018/19 season, starting in a 3-2 home defeat to St Mirren as the club headed for relegation.

Josh Mulligan also made his bow that day, replacing Robertson as a sub, meaning he’s beaten to that accolade by his fellow academy graduate by just over an hour.

Jordan McGhee would arrive a month later.

Fin Robertson (right) is replaced by Josh Mulligan on Dundee debuts back in May 2019.

Lyall Cameron was also set to make his debut that day only for Darren O’Dea’s red card to see him left on the bench.

Fast forward five years and Robertson and Cameron are teaming up in the centre of midfield for Dundee, winning 1-0 at Motherwell, while Mulligan remains a regular feature in the first team.

‘Like being back in the U/18s’

Robertson has had to be patient in waiting for a starting opportunity of late but admits he’s pushed on by his former youth team mates.

“Yeah, definitely. We’re all midfielders,” he said.

“We’re all competing for a place in the team but it’s always healthy. It’s never throwing punches at each other! It’s all in good spirits.

“It helps a lot playing alongside them. You know them like the back of your hand.

“Obviously, me and Lyall played in the midfield together at Motherwell. I can’t really remember the last time we played together in the first team.

Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron celebrate together in 2023. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron celebrate together in 2023. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We were saying that after the game. It was like being back in the U/18s again.

“It was me, Lyall, Josh and Max [Anderson] as well. Obviously, he’s moved on now.

“It was like old times and it was enjoyable.

“I didn’t really have any inkling at all [I was starting]. So, I was buzzing when the manager told me and I was just focused on putting in a good performance.

“Training is really intense. For the people that maybe aren’t playing every week, you don’t feel like if you start you’re going to be off the pace. That helped me.”

Belonging

Plenty has changed at Dens Park since Robertson’s debut half a decade ago.

The club have moved day-to-day operations out of the stadium to their training facility at Dundee and Angus College.

And there have been no fewer than four managers to work under.

Big changes over the years, changes for the better in Robertson’s eyes. He’s also changed, developing as a senior footballer and picking as much up from older heads as possible.

“It’s night and day,” Robertson said of the changes at Dundee.

Paul McGowan (front, right) in pre-season training with Dundee
Fin Robertson and Paul McGowan (front, right) in 2022 pre-season at the club’s new training base. Image: David Young

“Obviously, it feels like we’re back to being a Premiership club. Obviously, the new facility and stuff we’ve got here, it’s a massive difference.

“It gives you that feeling of belonging.

“You could see last season with the performances and where we finished in the league, it does feel a lot better.

“It feels like a proper club now.”

He added: “I think I’ve developed a lot over the years. I’ve learned so much from so many different players coming in the door.

Cammy Kerr tackles
Cammy Kerr was a big influence on Fin Robertson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Obviously, people like Gowser [Paul McGowan]. I owe a lot to him because he helped me along the way. If I wasn’t playing, he’d always be on my side, giving me little bits here and there.

“People like Cammy [Kerr] as well, when he was here, he was great for me.”

Dundee three

Robertson and Cameron were joined in the centre of the park by another Dundonian in the shape of Scott Fraser.

Hugely experienced after his time in England, Robertson can’t speak highly enough of the difference he has made.

“When Scott signed, it was a surprise. He’s obviously such a good player,” Fin added.

Dundee midfielders Scott Fraser and Fin Robertson get to grips with Motherwell star Lennon Miller. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Dundee midfielders Scott Fraser and Fin Robertson get to grips with Motherwell star Lennon Miller. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

“He’s so calm on the ball. He’s got so much experience.

“He talks a lot during games.

“Especially to younger players like me, Lyall, Josh and Sammy [Braybrooke], midfielders. You can just take bits from his game.

“He’s been down south playing at the top level in England. He is a good addition to the squad.”

Robertson fell to his knees in relief at the final whistle against Motherwell last week.

That was after ending a poor run of results.

And he’s after a second straight start this afternoon against St Johnstone.

“Yeah, hopefully. It’s up to the manager what he wants to go with,” Robertson said.

“I don’t think I’ve done my chances any harm after last weekend. Like I say, it’s up to the manager what he wants to do to get the three points.

“That’s the most important thing.

“The team comes before any individual.

“It’s a long season. If you’re out for one game or if someone else comes in, you know you’re always going to get a chance.

“As long as you keep your level up, it’ll be good for everyone.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee host St Johnstone this Saturday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee v St Johnstone: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee owe home fans admits Tony Docherty as he targets win against St Johnstone
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Experienced Dundee duo doubtful for St Johnstone clash
Dundee celebrate at Motherwell.
What changed for Dundee as they ended losing streak at Motherwell?
2
Zander Clark's penalty save helped St Johnstone win their first Scottish Cup tie at Dens.
10 St Johnstone Dens Park firsts as Simo Valakari seeks to follow Paul Sturrock's…
Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Astley opens up on fighting for starting spot at Dundee as he…
Dundee celebrate
Tony Docherty provides Scott Fraser fitness update as he hails Dundee's 'strength and togetherness'
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
LEE WILKIE: One Dundee player might be left fizzing but experience counted big in…
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson: Losing Dundee No 1 spot to Jon McCracken made me even hungrier
2
Dundee star Lyall Cameron celebrates his winner against Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
4 talking points as complete Dundee shock the form book at Motherwell

Conversation