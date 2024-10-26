Remarkable Fin Robertson stat revealed as Dundee star picks out two Dens stalwarts as big influences

Fin Robertson may only be 21 but he’s already the old man of the Dundee squad.

The young midfielder is remarkably the club’s longest serving player.

Robertson’s debut came on the final day of the 2018/19 season, starting in a 3-2 home defeat to St Mirren as the club headed for relegation.

Josh Mulligan also made his bow that day, replacing Robertson as a sub, meaning he’s beaten to that accolade by his fellow academy graduate by just over an hour.

Jordan McGhee would arrive a month later.

Lyall Cameron was also set to make his debut that day only for Darren O’Dea’s red card to see him left on the bench.

Fast forward five years and Robertson and Cameron are teaming up in the centre of midfield for Dundee, winning 1-0 at Motherwell, while Mulligan remains a regular feature in the first team.

‘Like being back in the U/18s’

Robertson has had to be patient in waiting for a starting opportunity of late but admits he’s pushed on by his former youth team mates.

“Yeah, definitely. We’re all midfielders,” he said.

“We’re all competing for a place in the team but it’s always healthy. It’s never throwing punches at each other! It’s all in good spirits.

“It helps a lot playing alongside them. You know them like the back of your hand.

“Obviously, me and Lyall played in the midfield together at Motherwell. I can’t really remember the last time we played together in the first team.

“We were saying that after the game. It was like being back in the U/18s again.

“It was me, Lyall, Josh and Max [Anderson] as well. Obviously, he’s moved on now.

“It was like old times and it was enjoyable.

“I didn’t really have any inkling at all [I was starting]. So, I was buzzing when the manager told me and I was just focused on putting in a good performance.

“Training is really intense. For the people that maybe aren’t playing every week, you don’t feel like if you start you’re going to be off the pace. That helped me.”

Belonging

Plenty has changed at Dens Park since Robertson’s debut half a decade ago.

The club have moved day-to-day operations out of the stadium to their training facility at Dundee and Angus College.

And there have been no fewer than four managers to work under.

Big changes over the years, changes for the better in Robertson’s eyes. He’s also changed, developing as a senior footballer and picking as much up from older heads as possible.

“It’s night and day,” Robertson said of the changes at Dundee.

“Obviously, it feels like we’re back to being a Premiership club. Obviously, the new facility and stuff we’ve got here, it’s a massive difference.

“It gives you that feeling of belonging.

“You could see last season with the performances and where we finished in the league, it does feel a lot better.

“It feels like a proper club now.”

He added: “I think I’ve developed a lot over the years. I’ve learned so much from so many different players coming in the door.

“Obviously, people like Gowser [Paul McGowan]. I owe a lot to him because he helped me along the way. If I wasn’t playing, he’d always be on my side, giving me little bits here and there.

“People like Cammy [Kerr] as well, when he was here, he was great for me.”

Dundee three

Robertson and Cameron were joined in the centre of the park by another Dundonian in the shape of Scott Fraser.

Hugely experienced after his time in England, Robertson can’t speak highly enough of the difference he has made.

“When Scott signed, it was a surprise. He’s obviously such a good player,” Fin added.

“He’s so calm on the ball. He’s got so much experience.

“He talks a lot during games.

“Especially to younger players like me, Lyall, Josh and Sammy [Braybrooke], midfielders. You can just take bits from his game.

“He’s been down south playing at the top level in England. He is a good addition to the squad.”

Robertson fell to his knees in relief at the final whistle against Motherwell last week.

That was after ending a poor run of results.

And he’s after a second straight start this afternoon against St Johnstone.

“Yeah, hopefully. It’s up to the manager what he wants to go with,” Robertson said.

“I don’t think I’ve done my chances any harm after last weekend. Like I say, it’s up to the manager what he wants to do to get the three points.

“That’s the most important thing.

“The team comes before any individual.

“It’s a long season. If you’re out for one game or if someone else comes in, you know you’re always going to get a chance.

“As long as you keep your level up, it’ll be good for everyone.”