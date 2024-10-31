Eljamel inquiry: Lead Dundee campaigner snubs crucial patient reviews in anger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel inquiry: Lead Dundee campaigner snubs crucial patient reviews in anger

Patient Pat Kelly is “furious” at John Swinney’s response to concerns over police’s role in the scandal.

By Justin Bowie
Pat Kelly is unhappy with the Eljamel review process. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pat Kelly is unhappy with the Eljamel review process. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A leading campaigner harmed by disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel will not let the upcoming clinical patient review probe his own case.

Patient Pat Kelly warned his trust in the process had vanished as he demands answers over secret talks held with police investigating the ex-NHS Tayside doctor.

Earlier this month, The Courier revealed officials had contacted detectives suggesting they may want to “join up resources”.

“There’s no way I’m going to go for a clinical review after this,” Mr Kelly told The Courier today.

“Not now. The trust is completely gone.”

Police appeal for help

We also uncovered emails from 2022 showing Police Scotland appealed to Scottish Government health advisers for help.

Detectives probing the case admitted they were finding it difficult to establish if Eljamel’s behaviour was criminal due to a lack of expertise.

First Minister John Swinney was put on the spot about the Eljamel probe. Image: PA

On Thursday, First Minister John Swinney was asked by Tory MSP Liz Smith for details of exactly what advice officers were seeking.

The SNP leader, who represents Perthshire North, said he was happy to address the concerns of patients and agreed to meet Ms Smith and other MSPs.

‘He bottled it’

But Mr Kelly said his answers to key questions were “utter nonsense”, adding: “He bottled it.”

The former Dundee DJ wants to be included in the first minister’s meeting with MSPs.

“I have a massive amount of questions to ask John Swinney,” he said.

Mr Kelly said the first minister appeared to have been badly briefed before he was quizzed on this latest row surrounding the scandal.

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose, wearing a ‘bloodied’ hospital gown in protest, outside Dundee’s Bell Street police station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

At one point Mr Swinney said to Ms Smith: “I think I may have to have further exchanges to understand exactly the point she’s wishing me to address.”

The first minister said he hoped government officials would “engage fully and substantively” with any requests from police.

But that does not cover the reason Eljamel’s victims are angry.

‘We’ve been told hee-haw’

Mr Kelly said he will be unable to take part in the independent reviews until he has full transparency over police’s contact with government.

He wants to know:

  • Why did police contact health officials to say they were struggling in the first place?
  • What exact advice did government advisers then give to police?
  • Why are inquiry officials suggesting they share resources with detectives?

He also wants all correspondence between the police to be released without any redactions or concealed information.

Mr Kelly is also furious patients only found out about emails between detectives and government officials due to The Courier.

“We’d been told hee-haw,” he said. “We’ve become second-class citizens again in this murky, dirty, deceitful scandal.”

The patient review was announced alongside the public inquiry ordered into the Eljamel scandal by the SNP last September.

No start date has yet been given for when the clinical probes will formally begin.

Mr Kelly is the only patient so far who has signalled his intent to withdraw from the process.

Conversation