7 questions Eljamel inquiry set to ask including: Did NHS Tayside conceal evidence?

The Eljamel public inquiry has set out the first draft of the crucial questions it intends to ask.

Here are seven key areas which will be covered by the probe into the scandal surrounding the disgraced former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon, Sam Eljamel.

1 – Did NHS Tayside cover up the scandal?

The inquiry will explore whether NHS Tayside “concealed or failed to disclose evidence” of Eljamel’s butchery while employed by the health board.

The rogue doctor repeatedly botched operations and harmed patients over an 18-year period while working at Ninewells Hospital.

A review last August slammed Tayside chiefs over their handling of the fiasco and said more could have been done to protect patients.

The inquiry will also look at the health board’s management of records and whether any probes into his behaviour were “undermined” by a lack of documents.

2 – Was Eljamel a bully and how did he treat colleagues?

The probe will interrogate Eljamel’s management and treatment of colleagues, including whether he bullied or intimidated them.

Despite his inadequacy as a surgeon, the Libyan doctor was a powerful figure at Ninewells.

NHS Tayside whistleblowers previously branded him a bully who was regarded as “untouchable”.

The inquiry also intends to look at accusations Eljamel left junior surgeons to carry out procedures on their own.

3 – How did NHS Tayside handle complaints?

The public inquiry plans to explore whether victims and staff were able to effectively complain about Eljamel.

It will probe how NHS Tayside engaged with those who raised concerns.

The health board’s own review last year found complaints were made about his conduct as early as 2011, more than two years before his suspension.

Earlier, NHS Tayside insisted no complaints were logged before 2013, even though whistleblowers claim the alarm was raised by 2009.

4 – Were proper processes in place when Eljamel was hired?

The inquiry will ask whether appropriate checks were carried out before Eljamel was hired to work in Dundee in 1995.

It will also look at his appointment as head of department in 1996 and lead clinician for neurosurgery in 1998.

The Courier previously revealed Eljamel falsely claimed on his website he had obtained a specialist medical degree from the United States before moving to Scotland.

Health board bosses did not check whether their new hire had completed the course.

The inquiry will also look at Dundee University’s hiring processes before allowing him to teach and lecture students.

5 – How was Eljamel’s supervision and suspension handled by NHS Tayside?

NHS Tayside previously admitted supervision of Eljamel in 2013 was inadequate due to a lack of input from senior leadership.

The neurosurgeon was never directly monitored in the operating theatre and carried out more than 100 procedures in just under six months.

The inquiry will look at whether Eljamel was suspended at the appropriate time in December 2013, or if action should have been taken sooner.

It also plans to explore Eljamel’s resignation in May 2014 and whether that voluntary departure hindered any investigation.

6 – Did Eljamel deliberately hide his own wrongdoing?

The public probe will interrogate whether Eljamel “concealed or failed to disclose evidence of sub-standard professional practice” at Ninewells.

It will ask if he lied to patients, colleagues, his employer and any regulatory bodies about his own misdeeds and failings.

7 – How did Scotland’s healthcare agencies handle this?

The inquiry will explore the role of national healthcare bodies in the scandal.

Agencies such as NHS Quality Improvement Scotland and Healthcare Improvement Scotland will be in the firing line.

A key goal of Eljamel’s patients is to make sure a scandal like this cannot happen again.

Earlier this year we reported on former national clinical adviser Jason Leitch’s controversial involvement in the inquiry and his links to ex-NHS Tayside chief Gerry Marr.

Eljamel patients react

Patients will meet inquiry chair Lord Weir and leading counsel Jamie Dawson KC to discuss the inquiry draft terms of reference.

Jules Rose, from Kinross, who was harmed by Eljamel in 2013, said: “I’m optimistic with the way things are progressing with the issuing of draft terms of reference.”

But she will “reserve judgement” until holding talks with those heading up the investigation.