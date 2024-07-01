Eljamel inquiry will be ‘most complex in Scotland’s history’ as number of patients hits 200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel inquiry will be ‘most complex in Scotland’s history’ as number of patients hits 200

Professor Stephen Wigmore, who is chairing the one-to-one patient reviews, apologised for delays in getting the probes started.

By Justin Bowie
Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson
The Eljamel inquiry is set to be the most complex in Scotland’s history, as the total number of patients claiming they were harmed by the surgeon hits 200.

In a letter to campaigners, Professor Stephen Wigmore – who is chairing one-to-one patient reviews – apologised for delays in starting his probe and admitted initial estimates may have been too optimistic.

The Scottish Government ordered a full public inquiry and patient review into the scandal over Eljamel’s butchery in NHS Tayside last September, caving into years of demands.

Professor Wigmore was appointed to carry out one-to-one reviews in February, while Dundee University graduate Lord Robert Weir KC will head up the inquiry.

But so far the government has been unable to give an exact date for when the two probes will get under way.

Eljamel inquiry delayed by complexities

We can now reveal delays have been caused by the unprecedented complexity of the scandal.

In his letter, Professor Wigmore – head of the department of surgery at Edinburgh University – said he is having to “create new processes” to ensure his probe can function.

Writing to one patient, he said: “I understand your frustration with the delays in setting up the independent clinical reviews.

“As far as I understand there has never been an inquiry and a clinical review of this complexity and scale in Scotland.

“My initial estimate of when it might have been possible to start was clearly over optimistic for which I apologise.”

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose, who was harmed by the surgeon in 2013, said: “It is no surprise one of Scotland’s leading legal minds, Professor Wigmore, has stated this is one of the most complex public inquiries in Scottish history.

“It’s bittersweet we have reached the milestone of 200 patients.

“But many patients would have felt completely isolated had we not campaigned intensely as we have for justice.”

Eljamel patients were left furious at the start of the year when former First Minister Humza Yousaf failed to guarantee the inquiry would begin this year.

Campaigners are frustrated at the progress of the police investigation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Campaigners have also been angry at the lack of progress in the separate police investigation into the scandal, which was launched more than five years ago.

The rogue surgeon’s victims held a protest outside Police Scotland’s Bell Street station last month to voice their frustration.

The public inquiry was announced last September after damning new evidence showed major failures in NHS Tayside’s handling of the debacle.

Eljamel was employed by the health board between 1995 and 2013, when he was eventually suspended and later dismissed.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “Professor Wigmore is quite right to acknowledge the scale of the Eljamel scandal and all the complexities which it involves.

“I am pleased to hear that progress is finally being made.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The establishment of the independent Eljamel public inquiry is progressing at pace with the chair, Lord Weir, leading on the necessary arrangements.”

