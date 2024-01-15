Humza Yousaf promises ‘progress’ on Eljamel inquiry in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf promises ‘progress’ on Eljamel inquiry in 2024

No timeline for the probe into the scandal has been revealed since it was announced four months ago - and the first minister is still unable to give a guaranteed timetable for victims.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

First Minister Humza Yousaf says victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel will see “progress” on the independent inquiry this year.

No one has yet been appointed to lead the probe more than four months since The Courier revealed it would be ordered in a U-turn by SNP health secretary Michael Matheson.

Since then, more harm has been exposed in cases now thought to date back years earlier than previously claimed by health chiefs.

Speaking to The Courier on Monday, Mr Yousaf – a former health secretary – stopped short of a commitment that the inquiry would begin this year.

But he said: “2024 will undoubtedly be a year where we will see progress on that public inquiry.

Eljamel public inquiry protest
Campaigners have long called for a public inquiry. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

“All of us want to see answers to the questions that many victims of Professor Eljamel’s have.”

Discussions with Scotland’s most senior judge to identify an appropriate chair are said to be at an “advanced stage”.

LISTEN: The Stooshie podcast – Eljamel inquiry victory

He added: “Once the chair is appointed, there will be terms of reference and then of course ministers will take a step back because it is right that public inquiries are wholly independent of ministers.”

Public inquiries are known to be slow moving, with most taking several years to complete their work and issue reports.

Campaign victory was just the start

Eljamel, who was employed at Ninewells from 1995 onwards, repeatedly botched operations on patients while working in Dundee.

Early last year, Mr Yousaf and Mr Matheson suggested an independent review, not an inquiry.

But patients warned anything which fell short of a full inquiry would not compel key witnesses to appear and give evidence under oath.

An internal report from NHS Tayside, released in August, led to Mr Yousaf ordering a public inquiry into the scandal.

It marked a long decade of campaigning from victims, many with long-lasting health problems.

In 2015, Dundee-based Deputy First Minister Shona Robison – then health secretary – first rejected the inquiry calls from Eljamel’s victims.

Years of denial

Labour MSP for the North East Michael Marra said further delays would be inexcusable.

“Winning an inquiry only opened up the possibility of justice for campaigners,” he said.

“After years of denial the SNP government’s concession in the face of the evidence was not a case of ‘job done’.”

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel
Former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson

He continued: “It should have been the moment to press the accelerator rather than quickly slamming back on the brakes.

“Victims did not campaign for years only to be left in limbo. Ministers must get the inquiry up and running as soon as possible. Further delays are inexcusable.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We understand how important the public inquiry is for former patients of Mr Eljamel.

“The Lord President has been involved in the process of appointing a chair and discussions are now at an advanced stage.

“Planning for the independent clinical review of individual cases for those former patients who would like to participate is also well underway.

“Further details will be shared publicly as soon as possible and, as with the announcement of the public inquiry, we will ensure that former patients are informed directly wherever possible.”

More from Scottish politics

The poll predicts a disappointing set of results for Humza Yousaf and the SNP. Image: PA
Poll predicts SNP wipe out in Fife at General Election
Dundee University professor Professor Angela Daly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee expert expresses concern over how easily 3D gun can be printed
First Minister Humza Yousaf at SNP general election campaign launch. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: SNP general election campaign launch was very odd spectacle
3
Could assisted dying finally become legal in Scotland? Image: Shutterstock.
Here’s why Dundee campaigners want assisted dying - but what obstacles stand in their…
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law charged with drug offences in Dundee
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said fines don’t go far enough in tackling fly-tipping (PA)
Just 51 fly-tippers referred to prosecutors despite 284,762 reports
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla reveals doctor brother still stuck in Gaza
5
Humza Yousaf says Scotland will replicate ban on XL Bully dogs
10
A baby playing with blocks. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Babies in Angus could have no health visits for a YEAR in staffing…
A direct ferry link between Rosyth and Belgium could be reinstated.
Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry aims to set sail in May - but plan could sink without…

Conversation