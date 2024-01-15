Humza Yousaf promises ‘progress’ on Eljamel inquiry in 2024

First Minister Humza Yousaf says victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel will see “progress” on the independent inquiry this year.

No one has yet been appointed to lead the probe more than four months since The Courier revealed it would be ordered in a U-turn by SNP health secretary Michael Matheson.

Since then, more harm has been exposed in cases now thought to date back years earlier than previously claimed by health chiefs.

Speaking to The Courier on Monday, Mr Yousaf – a former health secretary – stopped short of a commitment that the inquiry would begin this year.

But he said: “2024 will undoubtedly be a year where we will see progress on that public inquiry.

“All of us want to see answers to the questions that many victims of Professor Eljamel’s have.”

Discussions with Scotland’s most senior judge to identify an appropriate chair are said to be at an “advanced stage”.

LISTEN: The Stooshie podcast – Eljamel inquiry victory

He added: “Once the chair is appointed, there will be terms of reference and then of course ministers will take a step back because it is right that public inquiries are wholly independent of ministers.”

Public inquiries are known to be slow moving, with most taking several years to complete their work and issue reports.

Campaign victory was just the start

Eljamel, who was employed at Ninewells from 1995 onwards, repeatedly botched operations on patients while working in Dundee.

Early last year, Mr Yousaf and Mr Matheson suggested an independent review, not an inquiry.

But patients warned anything which fell short of a full inquiry would not compel key witnesses to appear and give evidence under oath.

An internal report from NHS Tayside, released in August, led to Mr Yousaf ordering a public inquiry into the scandal.

It marked a long decade of campaigning from victims, many with long-lasting health problems.

In 2015, Dundee-based Deputy First Minister Shona Robison – then health secretary – first rejected the inquiry calls from Eljamel’s victims.

Years of denial

Labour MSP for the North East Michael Marra said further delays would be inexcusable.

“Winning an inquiry only opened up the possibility of justice for campaigners,” he said.

“After years of denial the SNP government’s concession in the face of the evidence was not a case of ‘job done’.”

He continued: “It should have been the moment to press the accelerator rather than quickly slamming back on the brakes.

“Victims did not campaign for years only to be left in limbo. Ministers must get the inquiry up and running as soon as possible. Further delays are inexcusable.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We understand how important the public inquiry is for former patients of Mr Eljamel.

“The Lord President has been involved in the process of appointing a chair and discussions are now at an advanced stage.

“Planning for the independent clinical review of individual cases for those former patients who would like to participate is also well underway.

“Further details will be shared publicly as soon as possible and, as with the announcement of the public inquiry, we will ensure that former patients are informed directly wherever possible.”