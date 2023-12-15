EXCLUSIVE: First complaint about disgraced Dundee doctor Eljamel made two decades ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: First complaint about disgraced Dundee doctor Eljamel made two decades ago

One patient raised concerns about the ex-NHS Tayside surgeon 12 years before his suspension, sparking further questions over the scandal’s timeline and scale of the damage he caused.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Disgraced Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

The first known complaint against disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel during his time working in Dundee was made more than two decades ago, The Courier can reveal.

One patient raised concerns about the ex-NHS Tayside neurosurgeon to a medical watchdog 12 years before he was suspended, sparking further questions over the scandal’s timeline.

Data released by the General Medical Council (GMC) shows they handled a complaint in 2001, giving extra clarity after we revealed a grievance was flagged up sometime prior to 2008.

Something should have been done about this man many years ago.”

– Campaigner Pat Kelly.

Lead campaigner Pat Kelly, who went under the knife in 2007, had to fight for the GMC to release key records on complaints lodged against Eljamel.

Following the latest revelations, he said: “It does raise further concerns. Something should have been done about this man many years ago.

“Eljamel was a problem from way back, and he was allowed to continue operating on patients.”

Mr Kelly wishes the GMC had made records about Eljamel public years ago, before they were forced to do so by information regulators.

He said: “It would have built a better picture of us for what was going on. People must be held to account.”

Eljamel timeline of complaints

Earlier this year, NHS Tayside bosses admitted concerns about Eljamel had first been flagged in 2011, two years before action was taken.

Previously the health board insisted 2013 was when they became aware of the medic being unfit to practice, despite whistleblowers claiming they raised the alarm in 2009.

Yet patients have been left with further doubts about how far Eljamel’s butchery stretches back further given the fresh revelations from the GMC.

The watchdog says the complaint was taken no further after initially being brought forward by an unknown patient, and NHS Tayside was not informed.

In total 16 complaints have been raised against Eljamel to the GMC, the vast majority of them coming after he was suspended.

The rogue neurosurgeon, who was employed at Ninewells from 1995 onwards, repeatedly botched operations on patients while working in Dundee.

NHS Tayside’s internal report, released in August, led to First Minister Humza Yousaf ordering a public inquiry into the scandal.

Lead Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Lead Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It came after years of campaigning from victims who insisted it was the only way for them to get vital answers.

A spokesperson for the GMC said previously: “We have responded to a Freedom of Information Act request concerning Dr Sam Eljamel, in line with the Information Commissioner’s instructions.

“Our records indicate that 16 concerns about Dr Sam Eljamel were recorded between 1995 and 2023.”

NHS Tayside declined to comment.

