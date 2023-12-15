For sale: Listed £550k townhouse overlooking picturesque Fife harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Listed £550k townhouse overlooking picturesque Fife harbour

The St Monans property is set across three floors and also boasts a tiered garden.

By Andrew Robson
West Shore townhouse, St Monans
The house is on West Shore in St Monans. Image: Fife Properties

A townhouse overlooking a picturesque Fife harbour has gone up for sale for more than half a million pounds.

The C-listed home on West Shore in St Monans sits at the seafront of the fishing village.

The charming three-bedroom property is split across three levels, and also boasts a raised patio area in the back garden.

The property looks onto St Monans harbour
The property looks onto the picturesque harbour. Image: Fife Properties

A cottage-style kitchen/diner at the back of the property extends into a sitting room, where features include exposed brickwork and skylights.

Patio doors give access to the rear courtyard.

Towards the front of the property is a separate living room full of traditional features such as the log burner and more stone walls.

There is also a separate utility room and toilet on the ground floor of the property.

Two bedrooms overlooking the harbour can be found on the first floor along with a bathroom.

The modern kitchen in St Monans townhouse
The modern kitchen/diner Image: Fife Properties
The open plan layout leads you through the home.
The open-plan layout leads you through the home. Image: Fife Properties
The lounge looks onto the courtyard
A sitting bright room looks onto the courtyard. Image: Fife Properties
St Monans townhouse living room
The separate living room. Image: Fife Properties
A log-burner adds traditional charm to the living room.
A log burner adds traditional charm to the living room. Image: Fife Properties
The St Monans townhouse has 3 double bedrooms.
The St Monans townhouse has three double bedrooms. Image: Fife Properties
All bedrooms in the home are harbour facing.
All bedrooms in the home look over the harbour. Image: Fife Properties
Shared bathroom in Fife coastal home
A shared bathroom sits on the first floor. Image: Fife Properties

The top floor features the third bedroom, which provides the best vantage point for the East Neuk coastline, along with an en-suite shower room.

The second floor also has another living space offering more stunning views.

Meanwhile, the tiered garden features a pergola and a summer house.

Bedroom at St Monans townhouse for sale
The master bedroom on the top floor boasts an en-suite shower room. Image: Fife Properties
A shower-room sits of the master.
A shower room sits off the master. Image: Fife Properties
The top floor living space takes full advantage of the views.
The top-floor living space takes full advantage of the views. Image: Fife Properties
Patio doors lead to the courtyard.
Patio doors lead to the courtyard. Image: Fife Properties
garden at St Monans coastal townhouse
Steps lead to the raised patio area. Image: Fife Properties
The outdoor space is ideal for entertaining at St Monans townhouse
The outdoor space is ideal for entertaining. Image: Fife Properties
A large garden space sits to the rear of the St monans home
An aerial view of the St Monans townhouse and garden. Image: Fife Properties

The West Shore townhouse is on the market with Fife Properties.

Elsewhere in the village, a cottage close to the waterfront with views towards the Isle of May is on the market for offers over £335,000.

And a Fife farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside has gone on the market for £650,000.

Conversation