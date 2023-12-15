For sale: Listed £550k townhouse overlooking picturesque Fife harbour

A townhouse overlooking a picturesque Fife harbour has gone up for sale for more than half a million pounds.

The C-listed home on West Shore in St Monans sits at the seafront of the fishing village.

The charming three-bedroom property is split across three levels, and also boasts a raised patio area in the back garden.

A cottage-style kitchen/diner at the back of the property extends into a sitting room, where features include exposed brickwork and skylights.

Patio doors give access to the rear courtyard.

Towards the front of the property is a separate living room full of traditional features such as the log burner and more stone walls.

There is also a separate utility room and toilet on the ground floor of the property.

Two bedrooms overlooking the harbour can be found on the first floor along with a bathroom.

The top floor features the third bedroom, which provides the best vantage point for the East Neuk coastline, along with an en-suite shower room.

The second floor also has another living space offering more stunning views.

Meanwhile, the tiered garden features a pergola and a summer house.

The West Shore townhouse is on the market with Fife Properties.

Elsewhere in the village, a cottage close to the waterfront with views towards the Isle of May is on the market for offers over £335,000.

And a Fife farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside has gone on the market for £650,000.