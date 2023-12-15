Christmas elf competition: Seven of our favourite entries so far for our £50 toy voucher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Christmas elf competition: Seven of our favourite entries so far for our £50 toy voucher

If you think your elf can do better, use our form below to submit your photos.

One of the Christmas elf competition entries.
Philo's tattie torturing is among our top submissions so far, made by Keri Sutton of Tayport.
By Cheryl Peebles

Christmas elves are causing mayhem in homes across Tayside and Fife – as photos from our readers show.

We are looking for the best antics in our Christmas elf competition – and the family behind them will win a £50 toy voucher.

To enter, use the form at the bottom of this article before midday on December 21.

We’ve had a hoot looking through some of the photos submitted so far by readers who have been experiencing elf mischief.

Can your Christmas elf beat these tricks?

And they might inspire your elf to go even bigger and better.

The Elf on Shelf tradition sees small elves arrive mysteriously, usually in early December, to report back to Santa on whether children are being naughty or nice.

Each morning, children discover the tricks their elf has been up to during the night.

Some of our Christmas elf competition entries

Sammy Gray, Arbroath.
Varina Day, Errol.
Paige Reid, Dundee.
Jennifer Cameron, Bankfoot.
Gillian Roadnight, Dundee.
Megan Muldoon, Dundee.

Last year’s Christmas elf competition winners

Tommi and Lochlan with mum Stacey Campbell and their Christmas elves.
Tommi, 10, and Lochlan, 7, with mum Stacey Campbell and their elves Jerry and Jinxy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Brothers Tommi, 10, and Lochlan, 7, were delighted to be our winners with mum Stacey Campbell last year.

Their elves Jerry and Jinxy got up to all sorts in their Perth home.

But it was their recreation of the Bushtucker Trial from ITV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! that really caught our eye.

Christmas elves in a Bushtucker Trial styled scene
Jerry and Jinxy’s Bushtucker Trial. Image: Stacey Campbell.

How to enter

To enter this year’s competition, simply fill in and submit the form below by midday on December 21.

Only one photo can be submitted per form, but you can enter multiple times as your elf gets up to different tricks.

An error has occurred while loading your details.

Conversation