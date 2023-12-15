Christmas elf competition: Seven of our favourite entries so far for our £50 toy voucher

Christmas elves are causing mayhem in homes across Tayside and Fife – as photos from our readers show.

We are looking for the best antics in our Christmas elf competition – and the family behind them will win a £50 toy voucher.

We’ve had a hoot looking through some of the photos submitted so far by readers who have been experiencing elf mischief.

The Elf on Shelf tradition sees small elves arrive mysteriously, usually in early December, to report back to Santa on whether children are being naughty or nice.

Each morning, children discover the tricks their elf has been up to during the night.

Last year’s Christmas elf competition winners

Brothers Tommi, 10, and Lochlan, 7, were delighted to be our winners with mum Stacey Campbell last year.

Their elves Jerry and Jinxy got up to all sorts in their Perth home.

But it was their recreation of the Bushtucker Trial from ITV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! that really caught our eye.

How to enter

