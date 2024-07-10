Kingspark School pupil Leo, 9, can’t walk or talk but communicates with his award-winning smile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Kingspark School pupil Leo, 9, can’t walk or talk but communicates with his award-winning smile

Leo Davidson, from Kirriemuir, has life-limiting infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy.

Leo Davidson with his Kingspark School Sensory Superstar Award.
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Leo Davidson can’t walk or talk – but the smile he uses to communicate is award-winning.

The nine-year-old from Kirriemuir was named Kingspark School’s 2024 Sensory Superstar on account of his ability to show joy and make choices despite the challenges he faces.

Leo uses his smile and his eyes to tell staff at the Dundee special school what he wants.

And at a time when many schools were holding annual prizegiving ceremonies, his award was just one way in which Kingspark School celebrated the achievements of its pupils.

Seeing him presented with it was a particularly emotional moment for mum Claire Davidson who feared she may lose him earlier this year.

Leo has infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy (INAD), an extremely rare genetic disorder affecting nerve axons in the brain and causing progressive loss of vision and physical and mental skills.

From end-of-life care to winning an award

Life expectancy of children with it is five to 10 years.

Leo’s condition deteriorated a few months ago to the point that he was given end-of-life care.

But Claire said: “Leo decided he was having a different story. He is still weaker and more tired but he is doing really well now.

“It was amazing to see him get his award.”

Leo with siblings Taylor and Pyper-Rose. Image: Claire Davidson.

Leo, who has an elder brother and sister, Taylor, 14, and Pyper-Rose, 7, seemed like a typical child for the first three years of his life.

Claire said: “Then he started to lose his walking.

“He was falling over and he couldn’t pick himself up.

“Two weeks before he turned three he stopped walking altogether.”

Leo also started to lose speech and was diagnosed with the condition when he was four years old.

Now he needs round-the-clock care and is PEG-fed, which means he receives food and fluids through a tube into his stomach.

Leo chooses with his eyes and smile

Despite his difficulties, Claire says he loves going to Kingspark School, which caters for children with complex additional support needs.

Activities there include hydrotherapy and rebound therapy on a trampoline, both of which delight Leo and bring out his beaming smile.

Claire said: “Kingspark is a really amazing school. Leo loves swimming and he gets hydrotherapy every Monday which I would not be able to do with him.

“The way the school staff interact with him is amazing. He still gets choices and they use a lot of visuals for him.

“He will choose what he wants with his eyes and smile.

“That’s really important because he still has his own mind and is able to make his own choices, he just struggles to communicate them.”

Leo received his award from head teacher Paul Dow watched by mum Claire (right) and Councillor Roisin Smith (left). Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Kingspark School head teacher Paul Dow presented P4 pupil Leo with his award in front of classmates and Councillor Roisin Smith.

The Sensory Superstar Award is among a number of ways the school recognises achievements of its pupils, including a more traditional prizegiving ceremony and posts on its Wow Wall.

Paul said: “We are always thinking about what we want for our young people, our hopes and dreams for them when they leave here and what skills they need to achieve those.

Leo’s incredible strength

“Then we recognise their achievements whether that’s formally through national qualifications or in other ways.”

Leo’s award illustrates the individualised approach the school takes towards recognising success.

He said: “We didn’t think Leo would make it through the year. This celebrates the fact that he has shown an incredible amount of strength to overcome that.”

Staff, he said, interpret Leo’s non-verbal cues to give him the best experience they can.

“What we see is a boy coming in very settled, a boy who smiles and shows contentment and enjoyment of his relationships with staff and peers.”

More from Schools

Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Newport Primary days propelled architect/writer Lesley towards Time magazine’s ‘most influential’ list
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fife teacher's extra-curricular work earns him honorary degree
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Morrison's Academy Class of 2024 leavers' ball
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: High School of Dundee Class of 2024 leavers' ball
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How Ninewells Hospital shifts changed the lives of autistic young people like Bradley
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Forfar Academy Class of 2024
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Why train more teachers when we can't get jobs, asks Angus teacher
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: St Paul's Academy Class of 2024
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Proms photos: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2024
Winner of Kingspark School's Sensory Superstar Award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…

Conversation