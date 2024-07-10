Dundee MixMap creator on getting tourists through the doors of local businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee MixMap creator on getting tourists through the doors of local businesses

Bobby Anderson launched MixMap in 2013, and has witnessed the city's transformation into a tourist hub.

By Paul Malik
Zoe Lawson of Ron Lawson West End Gallery, one of the featured businesses on the MixMap. Image: MixMap
When MixMap started, people in Dundee were so unsure about the word “tourist” that “visitor” was printed instead.

And more than a decade on, the company has witnessed the city’s transformation into a top destination first hand.

Founding partner Bobby Anderson has watched his firm rise from a student information pamphlet to a well-loved city feature, promoting independent businesses to visitors, and locals.

MixMap was launched in 2013, to improve the point of contact between tourists, accommodation providers and attractions in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

Zoe Lawson of Ron Lawson West End Gallery poses with the map. Image: MixMap.

Companies including Ron Lawson Gallery, Black Mamba restaurant, Block 10 gym and Gallery 48 are all featured on the current map, plus many more.

Thousands of maps are printed and delivered, with Bobby and the MixMap team delivering the majority of them by hand.

MixMap for tourists and students

MixMap offer two editions a year — one geared toward tourists, and another designed to help students arriving in Dundee during fresher’s week.

“We find people visiting Dundee and also people who have lived here their entire lives, are discovering new places on the map,” he said.

“The map helps drive footfall in our independent shops, bars and restaurants and encourages people to explore the city a little bit more.

The cover of the latest MixMap. Image: MixMap

“We try and keep our prices as reasonable as we can.

“There are a lot of businesses on the map who are small, or in their first year of trading. So we do everything we can to keep costs down for them.

“There has been a shift lately, businesses are being a bit more cautious with spend. That is why, for me, our clients get the best value we can deliver.

“Ultimately, it is our job to promote the city as best we can.

“We work with local artists and graphic designers too. This means we can offer services that don’t come ‘straight off the shelf’.

“This helps their spend go further, they get a more unique product.”

Hotels provide feedback

Once the map is published, Bobby feels he no longer has ownership of it, he explains.

Instead, front-of-house staff in hotels and other tourist information points become the point of contact for users.

He said: “A lot of our feedback comes from front-of-house at the city’s hotels.

“For example, if one of the reception staff at the Apex are getting asked a lot about a particular site or store, then we will make sure it is featured in the next issue.

The Dundee MixMap. Image: MixMap

“It is not so much our product, as much as it is the front-of-house staff, or workers at the train station who are using it to guide visitors.”

“The city has changed massively in the last decade. There is a confidence in Dundee now which maybe has not been talked about too much in the past, which is quite subtle in a lot of ways.

“When we initially did the map in 2013, the reaction we got when we used the word ‘tourist’ was bizarre. We had to use the word ‘visitor’ on the first ones we put out, the word ‘tourist’ got such a backlash.

Image: MixMap.

“It just shows the difference a few years can make. Now the city is heavily focused on tourism.

“And lots of tourists this year visiting the city are doing so as part of a road trip. Traditionally it would have been the North 500, or a tour of the West Coast, but now people are venturing into Dundee.”

