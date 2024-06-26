Prom photos: High School of Dundee Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: High School of Dundee Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

The school's leavers partied at Forbes of Kingennie

Prom ready, Maya McColgan and Tegan Ellis. Image: Elliott Cansfield.
Prom ready, Maya McColgan and Tegan Ellis. Image: Elliott Cansfield.
By Cheryl Peebles

The High School of Dundee Class of 2024 partied in style at their leavers’ ball.

The teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Forbes of Kingennie resort.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

High School of Dundee leavers’ ball features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

High School of Dundee leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Elliott Cansfield.

Amelie Nisbet and India Simpson.
Polly Parker and Eilidh Afford.
Amelie Nisbet, Sarah Campbell, Maya McColgan, Olivia McGill and Libby Finnegan.
Suited and booted.
Seated for dinner.
Catching up for the big night.
Daniel Youssef and Jeevan Johal.
Hugh Docherty, Kaile Liu, Oliver Henderson and Jonathan Henderson.
Taking plenty of snaps.
Maya McColgan and Tegan Ellis.
Sophia Donald, Zara Steele, Anish Chaudhuri, Rory Gifford, Poppy Rawson and Georgia McKinley.
There were plenty of smiles.
Posing for the cameras.
Jacob Taylor, Calum McDowall and James McDowall.
Flynn Hill, Joshua Layton and Alfie Whitton catch up with a teacher.
Daniel Youssef and Poppy Rawson.
Sharing an amusing story.
Dressed to impress.
Sara Okhai and Grace Ugwuocha.
Thomas Scollay and Rory Gifford.
Anthony Adegbesan and Ade Adeniyi.
Libby Finnegan and Olivia McGill.
A chat before dinner.
Sophia Kapelyukh, Carys Blyth, Izzy Clark and Niamh Bryce.
Checking the table plan.
Yet more photos.
And even more!
Órla Bryce , Laris Spence, Gracie Donaldson, Charlotte Dorman, Tegan Elis and Niamh Bryce.
High School of Dundee Class of 2024.

Conversation