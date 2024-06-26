Prom photos: High School of Dundee Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

The High School of Dundee Class of 2024 partied in style at their leavers’ ball.

The teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Forbes of Kingennie resort.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

High School of Dundee leavers’ ball features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

High School of Dundee leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Elliott Cansfield.