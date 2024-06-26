Schools Prom photos: High School of Dundee Class of 2024 leavers’ ball The school's leavers partied at Forbes of Kingennie Prom ready, Maya McColgan and Tegan Ellis. Image: Elliott Cansfield. By Cheryl Peebles June 26 2024, 10:54am June 26 2024, 10:54am Share Prom photos: High School of Dundee Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5021717/high-school-of-dundee-ball-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment The High School of Dundee Class of 2024 partied in style at their leavers’ ball. The teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Forbes of Kingennie resort. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion. High School of Dundee leavers’ ball features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. High School of Dundee leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Elliott Cansfield. Amelie Nisbet and India Simpson. Polly Parker and Eilidh Afford. Amelie Nisbet, Sarah Campbell, Maya McColgan, Olivia McGill and Libby Finnegan. Suited and booted. Seated for dinner. Catching up for the big night. Daniel Youssef and Jeevan Johal. Hugh Docherty, Kaile Liu, Oliver Henderson and Jonathan Henderson. Taking plenty of snaps. Maya McColgan and Tegan Ellis. Sophia Donald, Zara Steele, Anish Chaudhuri, Rory Gifford, Poppy Rawson and Georgia McKinley. There were plenty of smiles. Posing for the cameras. Jacob Taylor, Calum McDowall and James McDowall. Flynn Hill, Joshua Layton and Alfie Whitton catch up with a teacher. Daniel Youssef and Poppy Rawson. Sharing an amusing story. Dressed to impress. Sara Okhai and Grace Ugwuocha. Thomas Scollay and Rory Gifford. Anthony Adegbesan and Ade Adeniyi. Libby Finnegan and Olivia McGill. A chat before dinner. Sophia Kapelyukh, Carys Blyth, Izzy Clark and Niamh Bryce. Checking the table plan. Yet more photos. And even more! Órla Bryce , Laris Spence, Gracie Donaldson, Charlotte Dorman, Tegan Elis and Niamh Bryce. High School of Dundee Class of 2024.
Conversation