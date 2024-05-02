For sale: Huge modern family home surrounded by countryside just 6 miles from Stirling

A huge family home surrounded by countryside – just six miles from Stirling – has gone on the market.

Carse Lodge, to the east of Kippen village, is packed with modern amenities, having only been built 18 months ago.

The large property boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, marble-effect flooring, underfloor heating and plenty of outdoor space.

Plain decor throughout means the new owners will be able to put their own stamp on it.

To the right upon entering is a large public room being used as a family/games room.

This space – which could also be used as a bedroom – is flooded with natural light thanks to the large windows.

To the left of the entrance is the spacious kitchen/diner, where sliding patio doors provide garden access and wonderful countryside views.

There is access to a utility room here.

There is also a second living room with more doors to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is an understairs cupboard and a utility room.

Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms at either end of the house.

Each of these has an en-suite and both also benefit from walk-in wardrobes.

The two other bedrooms are in between and share a Jack and Jill shower room.

The garden that wraps around the house has patio and lawn areas.

This also gives the new owners the chance to put their own features in place.

A spacious outhouse also comes with the property – offering plenty of potential uses including as a home office.

The home is just off the A811 to the west of Stirling, offering easy access to the city and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Carse Lodge is being marketed by Pacitti Jones for offers over £670,000.

