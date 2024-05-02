Kane Ritchie-Hosler reflects on luckless year with Dunfermline and what it means for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler reflects on luckless year with Dunfermline and what it means for next season

The winger is determined to show what he can do with the Pars next term.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Kane Ritchie-Hosler admits he will return for next season with even more motivation to prove himself with Dunfermline.

The Pars will bring the curtain down on a largely forgettable campaign with a trip to face Ayr United on Friday night.

Some, possibly manager James McPake amongst them, will be glad to see the back of 2023-24, given the enforced absences that helped to wreck the Fifers’ hopes of pushing for promotion.

Ritchie-Hosler was probably the worst affected, picking up three separate injuries that all required surgery and kept him sidelined for around seven months in total.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler writhes in agony after dislocating his shoulder in Dunfermline's recent 3-0 win against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler suffered his latest injury, a dislocated shoulder, against Arbroath in November. Image: SNS.

Given his lack of game-time, the popular winger confesses the end of the season is coming too soon for him.

But the ex-Rangers and Manchester City trainee is determined to ensure he makes up for lost time next term.

“I had a lot of personal and team goals,” said Ritchie-Hosler. “The way I prepared for the season, I wasn’t expecting all that happened to happen.

“So, it’s been a tough year, personally, of course it has.

“I’m just glad to be back playing regularly. One of my concerns was whether I’d be able to get back into the team and playing.

‘Big impact’

“I’ve just got to look forward to next season now.

“I’ll be looking to prepare properly this summer and the good thing is I know the injuries I had weren’t reoccurring ones.

“It was extremely tough being out for so long. But it makes me even more determined to make as big an impact as I can next season.

“I did well in League One and I wanted to follow that up in the Championship. But obviously the injuries didn’t let me do that.

“But I’ll come back and hopefully show everyone what I can do next season.”

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake celebrates with double goal hero Kane Ritchie-Hosler.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler (right), pictured with manager James McPake, grabbed two goals for Dunfermline in March’s 3-1 win over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline went into last weekend’s clash with Inverness Caley Thistle in sixth. But with the possibility of relegation still hanging around.

However, their 1-1 draw ensured they cannot be caught by either the Highlanders or Queen’s Park.

Able to look up the way again, the Pars can still finish in fifth if they beat Ayr United and Morton lose in Inverness.

“Considering all that’s happened this season,” added Ritchie-Hosler, “with the number of injuries we’ve had, if we can finish in fifth then I think that’s a good first season back up.

“Coming up from League One, I don’t think that’s too bad a finish for us. So, hopefully we can achieve that.”

