Kane Ritchie-Hosler reflects on luckless year with Dunfermline and what it means for next season

Kane Ritchie-Hosler admits he will return for next season with even more motivation to prove himself with Dunfermline.

The Pars will bring the curtain down on a largely forgettable campaign with a trip to face Ayr United on Friday night.

Some, possibly manager James McPake amongst them, will be glad to see the back of 2023-24, given the enforced absences that helped to wreck the Fifers’ hopes of pushing for promotion.

Ritchie-Hosler was probably the worst affected, picking up three separate injuries that all required surgery and kept him sidelined for around seven months in total.

Given his lack of game-time, the popular winger confesses the end of the season is coming too soon for him.

But the ex-Rangers and Manchester City trainee is determined to ensure he makes up for lost time next term.

“I had a lot of personal and team goals,” said Ritchie-Hosler. “The way I prepared for the season, I wasn’t expecting all that happened to happen.

“So, it’s been a tough year, personally, of course it has.

“I’m just glad to be back playing regularly. One of my concerns was whether I’d be able to get back into the team and playing.

‘Big impact’

“I’ve just got to look forward to next season now.

“I’ll be looking to prepare properly this summer and the good thing is I know the injuries I had weren’t reoccurring ones.

“It was extremely tough being out for so long. But it makes me even more determined to make as big an impact as I can next season.

“I did well in League One and I wanted to follow that up in the Championship. But obviously the injuries didn’t let me do that.

“But I’ll come back and hopefully show everyone what I can do next season.”

Dunfermline went into last weekend’s clash with Inverness Caley Thistle in sixth. But with the possibility of relegation still hanging around.

However, their 1-1 draw ensured they cannot be caught by either the Highlanders or Queen’s Park.

Able to look up the way again, the Pars can still finish in fifth if they beat Ayr United and Morton lose in Inverness.

“Considering all that’s happened this season,” added Ritchie-Hosler, “with the number of injuries we’ve had, if we can finish in fifth then I think that’s a good first season back up.

“Coming up from League One, I don’t think that’s too bad a finish for us. So, hopefully we can achieve that.”