James McPake sets Dunfermline fans target against Inverness as Pars look to rule out relegation

James McPake is determined to see Dunfermline finish a difficult season with a flourish for the fans as they bid to finally ease any relegation fears.

With just two games remaining, the Pars are six points ahead of Queen’s Park, who currently occupy second-bottom spot.

Despite enjoying a better goal difference than the Spiders, there is a sequence of results that could see the Pars drop into the dreaded play-off place.

Just one point from their remaining games, against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend and Ayr United next Friday, would ensure they cannot be relegated from the Championship for the second time in two years.

However, with fifth a possible prize, McPake has set higher goals as he seeks to entertain the Fifers’ fans in the club’s final home game of the campaign.

He said: “It is the last league home game and we need to give the crowd some reason to get involved in the game and to go away from the game pleased with the effort of the players.

“Strip it all back, the result is the important thing.

McPake: ‘Get supporters off their seats’

“But I want them to perform well as well, and get the result off the back of a good performance.

“It will be important to give the supporters something to go away with.

“It would be good to get them off their seats to get them excited, to get them walking away from Saturday’s last home league game happy with what they have seen on the pitch from a Dunfermline team.”

At the same time, McPake knows his side are not yet safe from the spectre of relegation.

Two wins for both Inverness and Queen’s Park and two defeats for Dunfermline would see the Pars finish in ninth – if there is an eight-goal swing in the goal difference with the latter.

He added: “As long as it is not over, you are going into the game the same way you would.

“We had given ourselves a chance of looking to get into the promotion play-offs. But we were always very aware of what was going on below us.

“The players are aware of that, we’re aware of it, the supporters are certainly aware of it.

“We need to turn up, we need to perform. And, whether we were out of any fears or in limbo, all we can do is win the next two games and be wherever we are in the league.”