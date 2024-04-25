James McPake sets Dunfermline fans target against Inverness as Pars look to rule out relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake sets Dunfermline fans target against Inverness as Pars look to rule out relegation

The East End Park men are determined to finish season on a high.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake stands on the touchline with his hands behind his back.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake is determined to see Dunfermline finish a difficult season with a flourish for the fans as they bid to finally ease any relegation fears.

With just two games remaining, the Pars are six points ahead of Queen’s Park, who currently occupy second-bottom spot.

Despite enjoying a better goal difference than the Spiders, there is a sequence of results that could see the Pars drop into the dreaded play-off place.

Dunfermline Athletic FC boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane at full-time against Queen's Park.
Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane following the Queen’s Park stalemate. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Just one point from their remaining games, against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend and Ayr United next Friday, would ensure they cannot be relegated from the Championship for the second time in two years.

However, with fifth a possible prize, McPake has set higher goals as he seeks to entertain the Fifers’ fans in the club’s final home game of the campaign.

He said: “It is the last league home game and we need to give the crowd some reason to get involved in the game and to go away from the game pleased with the effort of the players.

“Strip it all back, the result is the important thing.

McPake: ‘Get supporters off their seats’

“But I want them to perform well as well, and get the result off the back of a good performance.

“It will be important to give the supporters something to go away with.

“It would be good to get them off their seats to get them excited, to get them walking away from Saturday’s last home league game happy with what they have seen on the pitch from a Dunfermline team.”

At the same time, McPake knows his side are not yet safe from the spectre of relegation.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler gets on the ball for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Queen's Park.
Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler gets on the ball against Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Two wins for both Inverness and Queen’s Park and two defeats for Dunfermline would see the Pars finish in ninth – if there is an eight-goal swing in the goal difference with the latter.

He added: “As long as it is not over, you are going into the game the same way you would.

“We had given ourselves a chance of looking to get into the promotion play-offs. But we were always very aware of what was going on below us.

“The players are aware of that, we’re aware of it, the supporters are certainly aware of it.

“We need to turn up, we need to perform. And, whether we were out of any fears or in limbo, all we can do is win the next two games and be wherever we are in the league.”

More from Football

St Johnstone beat ICT in the 2022 play-off final.
SPFL play-off dates: St Johnstone will hope to avoid Thursday and Sunday matches with…
Louis Moult, left, and Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan
Louis Moult and Lewis Vaughan among Championship player of the year nominees
Dundee FC
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plan to build new training complex at Riverside Drive
4
Lewis McCann can't hide his disappointment as Dunfermline Athletic F.C. are relegated in 2022.
Relegation: What needs to happen for Dunfermline to finish 9th in the Championship
Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at Dundee United
Who is Michael Cairney? Meet the new Dundee United recruitment boss with links to…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake congratulates Pars players after their SPFL Reserve Cup success.
James McPake hails Dunfermline kids as club's academy comes good with SPFL Reserve Cup…
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
Jim Goodwin lays down fitness gauntlet to Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: 'No excuses'
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak 'back at it again' and gets post-split Craig Levein…
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in
Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United announce new head of recruitment as Premiership prep gets under way