Deniz Mehmet hopes Dunfermline can cling to promotion hopes with ‘cup final’ win over Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Deniz Mehmet hopes Dunfermline can cling to promotion hopes with ‘cup final’ win over Airdrie

The Pars can move to within three points of fourth if they beat the Diamonds.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet gives the thumbs up to the Pars supporters after beating Morton.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

From fears of relegation to dreams of promotion, Deniz Mehmet has urged Dunfermline to create one memorable final twist in a rollercoaster season.

The Pars goalkeeper has used the often-cited ‘cup final’ analogy to describe how important the coming weeks could be.

But, for the following three games to mean as much as that, the Fifers really need a victory against Airdrie this weekend.

A draw would make catching the Diamonds in fourth an extremely tough task. A defeat would dash any hopes of snatching that play-off place.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet clutches the ball.
Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet has made 30 appearances for Dunfermline this season. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“With the games running out and everyone so close together on points, this is our first one of potentially four cup finals that we are going to have now,” said Mehmet.

“Let’s get the first one done on Saturday and hopefully it goes the way that we want it to go.

“We know how big the game is on Saturday. So, it’s just a matter of turning up on the day, rising to the occasion and hopefully getting the three points.”

Dunfermline go into the game having lost just twice in their last ten games.

It is an impressive run that has followed a worrying sequence of nine games without a victory that left the East End Park men languishing in second-bottom spot in the Championship.

Deniz Mehmet: ‘We kept our morale high’

With just a six-point lead at that stage over basement boys Arbroath, battling the drop was the only thought.

Just two months later, and with a host of injured players back in the fold to strengthen James McPake’s options, the Pars are 19 points above Arbroath and are a commanding seven ahead of Inverness Caley Thistle in ninth.

“It is good to get away from where we were, sitting ninth at one point looking around the dressing room at each other,” added Mehmet.

“We understood the situation that we were in and what was the main reason for causing it. We kept our morale high and kept positive amongst ourselves.

“Once everybody started getting back, we knew we would come out of it, or so we thought we would. Luckily we have done that.

Dunfermline manager James McPake punches the air in celebration.
Manager James McPake celebrates Dunfermline’s 2-1 win over Airdrie on the opening weekend of the Championship. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“We kept our spirits high, kept positive, kept confident in what we were going to do. It was only a matter of time before this blip, as we called it, goes by.

“It is nice to be now pushing for the better play-offs. Hopefully we can get into that one.”

Dunfermline will head to Airdrie buoyed by an impressive record against the Diamonds.

With just one defeat in their last seven games against Rhys McCabe’s side, including a 2-1 victory the last time in Lanarkshire, the Pars can only travel with confidence.

However, the hosts have lost just once in their last ten outings and plundered a magnificent 3-1 win away to Raith Rovers on Tuesday night to dent the Kirkcaldy side’s title hopes.

Mutual respect in Dunfermline v Airdrie

“They are a good side and I think there is a mutual respect from last season with us both coming up [from League One],” said Mehmet.

“We know that they are a decent enough side. They have definitely given us good games and, likewise, we have given them good games.

“Hopefully Saturday will be another one to add to it.

“It is a good record that we have got against them, definitely, but in 90 minutes anything can happen on the day.

“It is just a matter of doing our jobs, doing our side of it and hopefully coming away with the result that we want.”

More from Football

Defender Euan Murray in action for Raith Rovers.
Euan Murray draws on Kilmarnock title experience as he calls for cool heads at…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Have Dundee and John Nelms been outmanoeuvred in furore over Rangers game…
2
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his brace at Hampden
Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham the perfect distraction as Kai Fotheringham blanks Dundee United…
Raith's Jock McStay lies on the ground at Ibrox Park after the Duncan Ferguson headbutt, as Kenny Clark appears on the scene.
Duncan Ferguson headbutt 30 years on: What key players that day said about assault…
2
Isla Fisher won hearts at Dens Park in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Isla Fisher end up in Dundee FC strip in front of 3,000…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why he hopes Perth side are 'turning a…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United striker 'touch and go' for Morton showdown as Jim Goodwin floats possible…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray throws out his hands and puffs out his cheeks.
Ian Murray makes Raith Rovers appeal for Championship run-in as club announces testimonial for…
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake addresses 'must-win' tag against Airdrie and gives update on latest…
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5…