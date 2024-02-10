Dunfermline boss James McPake makes defiant drop vow – and reveals signing hopes – as Pars face relegation reality after Queen’s Park defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake makes defiant drop vow – and reveals signing hopes – as Pars face relegation reality after Queen’s Park defeat

The East End Park men have now not won in their last eight games

By Iain Collin
Jack Turner nods in the opening goal for Queen's Park.
Jack Turner nods in the opening goal for Queen's Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Under-pressure boss James McPake has defiantly insisted Dunfermline will NOT get relegated this season after they plunged to second bottom in the Championship.

And the Pars manager, who is confident he retains the support of the club’s board. has revealed he has two new signings in his sights in a bid to help turn around fortunes at East End Park.

The injury-ravaged Pars slumped to an eighth game without victory as they were swept aside 3-0 by Queen’s Park.

Second-half goals from Jack Turner, Dom Thomas and MacKenzie Carse did the damage.

Former Dunfermline winger Dom Thomas came back to haunt his old club with a stunning goal. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

A week after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Morton, the home fans reacted with a cacophony of boos at the full-time whistle.

McPake has acknowledged the seriousness of his side’s current predicament and accepted they are now firmly locked in a grim relegation battle.

But he is adamant it is a fight they will win.

He said: “For us, and I’m not trying to be smart, we will get this right here.

“We’re in a bad, bad position at the minute. But I’ll go on record – and it’s in no way trying to be the big man or anything – we’ll not get relegated from this league.

Relegation battle

“We’re in a relegation battle for the rest of the season. We can forget play-offs, we can forget everything.

“We need to concentrate on winning a game.

“But, with the confidence I’ve got in that group and what we’re trying to do, and the staff around it, we’ll not get relegated from this league.”

Asked if he retained the support of the club’s board, he stated: “Absolutely.”

The anger of sections of the Dunfermline support was clear at the full-time whistle for the second week in a row as the fans made their feelings clear.

Jack Turner nods in the opening goal for Queen's Park.
Jack Turner nods in the opening goal for Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

McPake added: “It’s great for us when we were winning games and we were walking off and the fans were cheering our names.

“That [booing] comes with the job.

“We can’t let it affect them. They’re hurting, of course they are, we’re all hurting.

“But we need to move on to next week. We need to quickly move on, find a win, find a way to win.

Setbacks

“We were in that game and then had one setback. We need to find a way to deal with setbacks.

“That might be with the help of some experience, it might just be a change of something else.

“But it needs to turn and it will turn.”

Meanwhile, McPake has revealed he was close to adding one player ahead of the game and is eyeing another to give his squad a lift ahead of the visit of Arbroath next Saturday.

He went on: “Hopefully in the next week… regardless of today, we’re in the process of trying to add a couple of experienced bodies. Hopefully that galvanises that group.

Michael O'Halloran shoots at goal for Dunfermline against Queen's Park.
Michael O’Halloran goes close for Dunfermline against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“We almost had someone in this morning. We were hoping to have someone in, which wouldn’t have helped today.

“But we’re working very hard on it.

“We’ve spoken about this loan window and when the Premiership teams decide they can let players go.

“We’re working hard on it.”

