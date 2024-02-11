Council shuts down Perth hot tub holiday flat – but is still using it to attract visitors to city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council shuts down Perth hot tub holiday flat – but is still using it to attract visitors to city

Perth businessman Lee Deans is asking the council to rethink its decision and grant the penthouse property a licence.

By Morag Lindsay
Exterior of Knowehead House, Perth, showing flat terraced roof where hot tub is located.
The hot tub is part of the penthouse apartment at Knowehead House, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Council bosses refused a licence for a hot tub holiday flat in Perth – but are still using it to promote the city to potential visitors.

Owner Lee Deans claims Perth and Kinross Council asked to photograph his property so they could showcase it on its Perth City and Towns website.

So he was shocked when council officers refused to give the flat a short-term let licence last year.

And now he is hoping councillors will overturn the decision when they meet to discuss his case on Monday.

The property – Knowehead Penthouse Apartment on the Dundee Road – is still on the Perth City and Towns website, at the top of the ‘Spa breaks and hot tub hideaways’ section.

Lee Deans.
Lee Deans is seeking a licence for his Perth penthouse flat, complete with hot tub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The accompanying blurb reads: “With breath-taking views across the River Tay to the iconic landmarks of Smeaton’s Bridge and St Matthews Spire, the Knowehead Penthouse Apartment offers a slice of luxury whilst just a 10-minute walk from Perth city centre.

“It boasts a stunning roof terrace, fully equipped kitchen, two decadent king bedrooms, lounge with wood burning stove and dining area.

“Take in the breath taking views from the terrace while you soak in the rooftop hot tub with friends and family.”

But what the website fails to mention is that Perth and Kinross Council refused to grant the accommodation a short-term let licence in July last year.

Perth neighbours protested hot tub noise

Planners said allowing the flat to continue as visitor accommodation would have an unacceptable impact on the character of the area.

Close-up of glass-lined roof terrace at Knowehead Penthouse Apartment in Perth.
The Perth apartment boasts a roof terrace and hot tub. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They said any economic benefits would not make up for the loss of residential accommodation.

And they said neighbours needed protected from “increased activity, noise and disruptive behaviour of users”.

The licence application attracted seven objections.

Neighbours complained about noise from the roof terrace, hot tub parties, litter and parking.

Mr Deans appealed against that ruling.

Hot tub on terrace with glass of wine on side
A hot tub is high on many Perth visitors’ wish lists. Image: Shutterstock.

And now the council’s local review body will decide on the flat’s fate on Monday afternoon.

‘Honoured’ to represent Perth

Mr Deans’ family owns and operates a number of holiday lets in Perth, as well as Deans Restaurant in Kinnoull Street.

He points to the property’s position on the Perth City and Towns website in his appeal submission.

And he claims Perth and Kinross Council and the Perth Invest Team asked him to participate because they wanted to showcase the city’s “premium accommodation offering”.

He says he also collaborated with the council on a competition which offered women’s magazine readers the chance to win a three-night stay at the apartment.

Airbnb listing for Knowehead Penthouse Apartment with Rooftop Hot Tub in Perth.
The hot tub helped to make the apartment one of Perth’s most sought-after properties. Image: Airbnb.

“The objective was to elevate the visibility of Perth and Kinross at national level, a goal that surpassed expectations with an impressive 189,000 entries from across the UK,” he said.

“We were honoured to represent Perth in this initiative and play a contributing role in
supporting the local economy.”

Visitor economy important to Perth

Perth City and Towns is described as “the visitor and customer-facing brand for Perth and Kinross Council”.

It was set up to market the region by promoting independent retailers, tourism and food service operators, as well as large scale events, culture and outdoor activities.

The dispute has arisen because of new rules on short-term lets, which mean owners have to apply for licences, even if they have been operating for some time.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are aware this case will go to appeal and we will await the outcome before making any decisions.”

Conversation