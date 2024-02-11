Beautiful Perthshire church in woodland setting on sale for £40,000

A gorgeous Perthshire church has gone on sale for just £40,000.

St Martins Church was built in 1842 and sits in a charming hamlet around six miles from Perth.

It can be reached from the A93 or A94 – dubbed the low road and the high road by locals. From there a single track farm road leads to the church.

The building contains a beautiful main worship space with high ceilings and huge arched windows. Stairs lead up to a mezzanine level that wraps around three sides of the building.

A small session house is also included in the sale. In total, there is 340sqm of internal space.

Closing date set

The property is connected to mains electricity and has a diesel boiler for heating. There is no water or sewerage connection to the church, however.

Outside, there is a small graveyard that is owned and managed by the local authority.

Churches can make fantastic homes if converted sympathetically. However, St Martins Church is B listed and consent for change of use would be required if anyone wanted to turn it into a residential property.

This potential obstacle and the lack of running water hasn’t put potential buyers off, however. The Church of Scotland has had no shortage of interest since St Martins Church went on the market.

A closing date has been set for Monday February 12 at noon.