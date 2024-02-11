Beautiful Perthshire church in woodland setting on sale for £40,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful Perthshire church in woodland setting on sale for £40,000

St Martins church is set in a wonderful wooded location in a hamlet near Perth.

By Jack McKeown
St Martins Church has a lovely setting. Image: Church of Scotland.
St Martins Church has a lovely setting. Image: Church of Scotland.

A gorgeous Perthshire church has gone on sale for just £40,000.

St Martins Church was built in 1842 and sits in a charming hamlet around six miles from Perth.

It can be reached from the A93 or A94 – dubbed the low road and the high road by locals. From there a single track farm road leads to the church.

The interior is fabulous. Image: Church of Scotland.

The building contains a beautiful main worship space with high ceilings and huge arched windows. Stairs lead up to a mezzanine level that wraps around three sides of the building.

A small session house is also included in the sale. In total, there is 340sqm of internal space.

Closing date set

The property is connected to mains electricity and has a diesel boiler for heating. There is no water or sewerage connection to the church, however.

Outside, there is a small graveyard that is owned and managed by the local authority.

A gallery wraps around three sides. Image: Church of Scotland.
It’s packed with beautiful features such as this stone staircase. Image: Church of Scotland.

Churches can make fantastic homes if converted sympathetically. However, St Martins Church is B listed and consent for change of use would be required if anyone wanted to turn it into a residential property.

This potential obstacle and the lack of running water hasn’t put potential buyers off, however. The Church of Scotland has had no shortage of interest since St Martins Church went on the market.

A closing date has been set for Monday February 12 at noon. 

