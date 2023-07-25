Owners of Perth restaurant fear council’s new Airbnb rules could destroy their property business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Owners of Perth restaurant fear council’s new Airbnb rules could destroy their property business

Lee Deans says all nine of his Airbnb properties face being refused planning permission under the proposals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Lee Deans, pictured at The Broch, which is one of the nine Perth properties he rents out on Airbnb.
Lee Deans, pictured at The Broch, which is one of the nine Perth properties he rents out on Airbnb. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The owners of a Perth restaurant fear the council’s short-term let policy could destroy their property business.

Lee and Margo Deans noticed that diners at their city centre restaurant were unable to find high-end tourist accommodation in Perth.

So five years ago they set up Deans Retreats, leaving Lee’s brother Jamie to manage Deans Restaurant in Kinnoull Street.

Outside Deans Restaurant in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Deans Retreats has built up a portfolio of nine flats that are all advertised for short-term lets on Airbnb.

But now the company fears its property business – along with many others – could be destroyed if Perth and Kinross Council’s new short-term lets policy is implemented.

Short-term lets need door access and four bedrooms

The council is consulting on a proposal to introduce a control area in Highland Perthshire and part of Eastern Perthshire.

It means all short-term lets need to be licensed by July 1 2024, which requires planning permission.

The council’s draft guidance indicates that short-term lets in existing residential properties need to contain four bedrooms and have their own door that leads to the street or garden.

The exceptions are when a property has existing planning permission or had this use for more than 10 years.

The consultation period ends on August 18.

However, the council has already cited this draft policy as a reason to refuse a Pitlochry application because access would have been from a corridor.

New policy would create ‘blanket ban’ for up to 90%

Lee says that all nine of his Airbnb properties face being refused planning permission under the new rules.

Only some of them have a door leading outside and none of them have four bedrooms.

“I understand and agree with the need for a short-term let licence and planning guidelines currently proposed to ensure safe operation and by fit and proper persons,” he said.

“However, if the new draft planning guidelines are implemented, this would effectively be a blanket ban across the whole of Perth and Kinross for 80% to 90% of these small business operators.”

Controls need to be localised, says businessman

He agrees there should be controls in parts of Perth and Kinross that are saturated with short-term lets.

These include towns such as Pitlochry, where short-term lets make up 12% of residential properties, Aberfeldy (20%) and Kinloch Rannoch (38%).

But this figure hovers at around 1% in Perth city itself.

In Perth the number of short-term lets compared to permanent residential use is 1% – much lower than in rural tourist areas. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Yet the council’s rules will apply to all parts of Perth and Kinross – not just the control area in the Highlands and East Perthshire.

“1% does not represent a problem to residential housing in Perth City,” added Lee, who says he has already had to pay more than £10,000 on recent planning applications.

“Why implement it across areas where it is a non issue?

“This would shut down many small businesses.”

Perth tourists ‘will have nowhere to stay’

Lee says that businesses such as Deans Retreats are required due to an unmet demand for tourist accommodation in Perth.

“From here to the end of September all our properties are pretty much full,” he added.

“Doing away with 80% of short-term lets will reduce the number of tourists coming in because they will have nowhere to stay.”

Lee Deans at The Broch, Monart Road, Perth. Date: Monday, July 24 2023.
Lee Deans fears PKC’s short-term lets policy could put his business in danger.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A council spokesperson said that the proposed short-term let control area and draft planning guidance was not yet an adopted policy.

They added: “The current proposed policy would refer to all short-term lets and not just those in the proposed control area.

“Any property which has existing planning permission, or which has been operating as a short-term let for more than 10 years, would not be affected by the new guidance should it be adopted.

“We invite members of the public to comment on the proposal through the consultation portal on our website; the consultation closes on Friday 18th August 2023.”

