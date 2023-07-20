Owner of flat in ‘Perth’s most premium apartment block’ seeks Airbnb permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of flat in ‘Perth’s most premium apartment block’ seeks Airbnb permission

The ground-floor home is advertised as a 'luxurious city centre apartment'.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Broch, in Monart Road, Perth. Image: Google.
The owner of a flat in “Perth’s most premium apartment block” is seeking permission to rent it out on Airbnb.

Margo Deans has been taking bookings on the online platform for her property in six-storey The Broch since 2019.

But a law change by the Scottish Government last year means that short-term lets in residential properties now require planning consent.

The two-bedroom ground floor property in Monart Road is managed by Margo’s son Lee. Together, the pair run Deans Retreats.

Property is advertised as luxurious apartment

The ground-floor flat is advertised as a “luxurious city centre apartment”.

The Airbnb listing says it is located in “Perth’s most premium apartment block”.

“Very spacious, modern and clean,” it added.

“It has video call entry access along with its own designated parking space.”

One of the bedrooms has a queen-size bed with en-suite bathroom.

The other has two single beds.

The Broch in Monart Road, Perth.
The property is advertised as a luxurious apartment. Image: Google.

There is no availability until Wednesday, August 30, when a one-night stay costs £161.

The price of a weekend stopover on Saturday, September 16 is £178.

There have been 40 guest reviews with an average rating of 4.83 stars.

Tourists and working guests attracted to city centre flat

Margo Deans’ planning justification statement said: “Our target market is tourists and working guests that have requirements to work away from home.

“Over the years we have managed to acquire a large number of corporate clients that regularly require short-term accommodations.

“They include insurance clients, trade companies, builders and other service providers.

“These types of guests are longer term, typically staying for one month to three months in duration.”

She added that the immediate neighbours within the same block “have been provided with my personal contact details” for any issues that may arise.

“I am in regular contact with residents to discuss management of the development, any issues or improvements that can be made,” Ms Deans wrote.

“We put the happiness, safety and well being of neighbours on a par with guests, understanding that if they are happy it also makes the running of our business a lot easier.”

Volume alert after 10 minutes of noise

Ms Deans added that there are volume limits set on music and television in the flat.

“If levels exceeded for more than 10 minutes, guests will be contacted immediately,” the statement said.

“Over the last two years of operation we have had a couple of communications of excess noise from neighbours.

“Since then we have installed Minut noise sensors which has helped greatly.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

The authority recently accepted a proposal for a short-term let in the Muirton area of the city despite objections.

