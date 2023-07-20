Owner of flat in ‘Perth’s most premium apartment block’ seeks Airbnb permission

The owner of a flat in “Perth’s most premium apartment block” is seeking permission to rent it out on Airbnb.

Margo Deans has been taking bookings on the online platform for her property in six-storey The Broch since 2019.

But a law change by the Scottish Government last year means that short-term lets in residential properties now require planning consent.

The two-bedroom ground floor property in Monart Road is managed by Margo’s son Lee. Together, the pair run Deans Retreats.

Property is advertised as luxurious apartment

The ground-floor flat is advertised as a “luxurious city centre apartment”.

The Airbnb listing says it is located in “Perth’s most premium apartment block”.

“Very spacious, modern and clean,” it added.

“It has video call entry access along with its own designated parking space.”

One of the bedrooms has a queen-size bed with en-suite bathroom.

The other has two single beds.

There is no availability until Wednesday, August 30, when a one-night stay costs £161.

The price of a weekend stopover on Saturday, September 16 is £178.

There have been 40 guest reviews with an average rating of 4.83 stars.

Tourists and working guests attracted to city centre flat

Margo Deans’ planning justification statement said: “Our target market is tourists and working guests that have requirements to work away from home.

“Over the years we have managed to acquire a large number of corporate clients that regularly require short-term accommodations.

“They include insurance clients, trade companies, builders and other service providers.

“These types of guests are longer term, typically staying for one month to three months in duration.”

She added that the immediate neighbours within the same block “have been provided with my personal contact details” for any issues that may arise.

“I am in regular contact with residents to discuss management of the development, any issues or improvements that can be made,” Ms Deans wrote.

“We put the happiness, safety and well being of neighbours on a par with guests, understanding that if they are happy it also makes the running of our business a lot easier.”

Volume alert after 10 minutes of noise

Ms Deans added that there are volume limits set on music and television in the flat.

“If levels exceeded for more than 10 minutes, guests will be contacted immediately,” the statement said.

“Over the last two years of operation we have had a couple of communications of excess noise from neighbours.

“Since then we have installed Minut noise sensors which has helped greatly.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

The authority recently accepted a proposal for a short-term let in the Muirton area of the city despite objections.