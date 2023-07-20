James McPake responds to Dunfermline ‘interest’ in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon

Dunfermline manager James McPake said he knows nothing about any “interest” from the club in St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon.

The three-time cup winner left McDiarmid Park in the summer and since turned out for Canada in the Gold Cup.

A report on Thursday credited Dunfermline with an interest in Wotherspoon ahead of their return to the Scottish Championship.

The 33-year-old was spotted at KDM Group East End Park during the Pars’ 4-0 win over Annan Athletic in the Viaplay Cup.

🎥 Watch all four goals from yesterday's Viaplay Cup Group F victory over Annan Athletic. Full Highlights Later!🏁 pic.twitter.com/NAvEateHeD — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 18, 2023

“I got a message yesterday from somebody about that, if he was at the game,” said McPake.

David Wotherspoon at Dunfermline game ‘news to me’, says James McPake

“If he was at the game then I knew nothing about it. He’s a good player, who I obviously know from my time at Hibs – and Dave (Mackay) knows him.

“He’s just back from international duty with Canada as well. He’s not in here, anyway.

“It was news to me yesterday. I asked Dave if he’d invited him to the game and he said, no.

“That’s genuinely as much as I know about it, there’s been nothing else whatsoever.”

O’Halloran to return for the Pars

Wotherspoon’s former St Johnstone team-mate Michael O’Halloran should return for the weekend after missing Tuesday night’s win over Annan Athletic.

The club will learn either Thursday night or tomorrow about the extent of Matty Todd’s ankle injury after a scan.

“The X-rays were all clear but it needs an MRI to see the extent, if any, and what the damage is. It is a disappointing one for the boy,” said McPake.

One player who looks likely to miss out again is Paul McGowan.

The experienced midfielder played in each of Dunfermline Athletic‘s the pre-season friendlies but has been unable to take part in the Viaplay Cup due to a rule banning trialists.

Trialists call by Dunfermline boss

He is still training with the club and the Pars boss concedes that the longer it goes on, the more chance he could sign a deal elsewhere.

“He’ll have a few options, I’m sure,” said McPake. “That’s something that we’re having to deal with at the minute.”

On the Viaplay Cup format, he added: “I find it strange that you can play a trialist in a league game but you can’t play trialists in this cup game.

“I’ve said that the last four or five years, that it would benefit every club if we could play trialists in this cup.”