James McPake responds to Dunfermline ‘interest’ in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake responds to Dunfermline ‘interest’ in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon

The Pars manager also gave an updates on Matty Todd, Paul McGowan and Michael O'Halloran.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake's Dunfermline are interested in David Wotherspoon, according to reports. Images: SNS.
James McPake's Dunfermline are interested in David Wotherspoon, according to reports. Images: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake said he knows nothing about any “interest” from the club in St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon.

The three-time cup winner left McDiarmid Park in the summer and since turned out for Canada in the Gold Cup.

A report on Thursday credited Dunfermline with an interest in Wotherspoon ahead of their return to the Scottish Championship.

The 33-year-old was spotted at KDM Group East End Park during the Pars’ 4-0 win over Annan Athletic in the Viaplay Cup.

“I got a message yesterday from somebody about that, if he was at the game,” said McPake.

David Wotherspoon at Dunfermline game ‘news to me’, says James McPake

“If he was at the game then I knew nothing about it. He’s a good player, who I obviously know from my time at Hibs – and Dave (Mackay) knows him.

“He’s just back from international duty with Canada as well. He’s not in here, anyway.

David Wotherspoon applauds the Canada fans after their World Cup exit. Image: Shutterstock.
David Wotherspoon recently represented Canada. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was news to me yesterday. I asked Dave if he’d invited him to the game and he said, no.

“That’s genuinely as much as I know about it, there’s been nothing else whatsoever.”

O’Halloran to return for the Pars

Wotherspoon’s former St Johnstone team-mate Michael O’Halloran should return for the weekend after missing Tuesday night’s win over Annan Athletic.

The club will learn either Thursday night or tomorrow about the extent of Matty Todd’s ankle injury after a scan.

Matty Todd, pictured on the sideline, is awaiting the results of a scan. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd is awaiting the results of a scan. Image: Craig Brown.

“The X-rays were all clear but it needs an MRI to see the extent, if any, and what the damage is. It is a disappointing one for the boy,” said McPake.

One player who looks likely to miss out again is Paul McGowan.

The experienced midfielder played in each of Dunfermline Athletic‘s the pre-season friendlies but has been unable to take part in the Viaplay Cup due to a rule banning trialists.

Trialists call by Dunfermline boss

He is still training with the club and the Pars boss concedes that the longer it goes on, the more chance he could sign a deal elsewhere.

Paul McGowan training with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan is still training with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“He’ll have a few options, I’m sure,” said McPake. “That’s something that we’re having to deal with at the minute.”

On the Viaplay Cup format, he added: “I find it strange that you can play a trialist in a league game but you can’t play trialists in this cup game.

“I’ve said that the last four or five years, that it would benefit every club if we could play trialists in this cup.”

More from Football

New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego…
Liam Smith is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture at Kilmarnock
Liam Smith lands new club as former Dundee United man welcomes 'new challenge'
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot says Cowdenbeath 'absolutely deserved' Arbroath point after 'working their a*** off'
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee's Mexicans: Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda under the microscope
Kai Fotheringham shrugs off Ben Stanway. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham sets 'final touch' target as Dundee United kid shuns 'confidence' excuse for…
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon 'wanted' by Dunfermline
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng explains 'clear vision' of manager Tony Docherty sold him…
Danny Swanson is a player Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson should seek to emulate at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson a Danny Swanson-type…
Louis Moult in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Louis Moult vows to silence snipers at Dundee United: 'I’m on social media and…
Arbroath took on Cowdenbeath. Image: SNS.
4 Arbroath v Cowdenbeath talking points as Angus side claim bonus point after being…