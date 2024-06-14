What Jim Goodwin said about ex-teammate John McGinn as Dundee United boss recalls ’50/50′ decision that put Scotland talisman on path to stardom

John McGinn has become a talisman for Scotland and darling of the Tartan Army.

If Steve Clarke’s underdogs are to stun Germany in Munich this evening, one suspects McGinn will need to be at his exhilarating best.

However, Jim Goodwin has recalled how the combative midfielder’s journey could have been so different.

Former teammates at St Mirren, Goodwin was an experienced pro with the Buddies while they were deciding on the future of their academy talents. Kenny McLean, also at Euro 2024 with Scotland, was considered the better prospect.

Indeed, the Dundee United boss remembers the club being “50/50” on even keeping McGinn – before the management team of Danny Lennon and Tommy Craig decided he had untapped potential.

Something of an understatement.

It proved an inspired call, with McGinn going on to play 98 games for St Mirren and helping them win the 2013 League Cup.

“I’m led to believe that it was a 50/50 with whether John was going to be kept on as he was coming through the academy,” said Goodwin.

“But Tommy Craig, the assistant, and Danny Lennon saw something in him that they felt warranted giving him another year.

“And John just kicked on thereafter into the first team, becoming a very influential player for St Mirren

“What you see from John McGinn today is the same as what you saw when he was breaking through to the St Mirren first team at 17, 18 – 100MPH, hustle and bustle.

“He was probably not the easiest on the eye in terms of his running style and things like that, but he has taken his game to a different level at every club he has gone to.”

Growing up

In a sliding doors moment for all Arabs, McGinn was close to joining United before the Tangerines opted to go with Rodney Sneijder.

McGinn headed for Easter Road.

He helped Hibs secure promotion to the Premiership, win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1902 and turned in impressive performances in Europe, visibly developing as a player and personality.

McGinn joined Aston Villa in 2018, claiming another promotion to the top-flight and emerging as a mainstay under Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and, latterly, Unai Emery. He now sports the captain’s armband with the Villains.

Goodwin added: “He worked on all aspects of his game there (Hibs) – started to develop physically – and I think he took a keener interest in the strength and conditioning and sports science stuff as he got older and more mature.

“Now, he is arguably Scotland’s most important player and captaining Aston Villa.

“I couldn’t be any more pleased for John.”