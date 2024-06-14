What Jim Goodwin said about ex-teammate John McGinn as Dundee United boss recalls ’50/50′ decision that put Scotland talisman on path to stardom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What Jim Goodwin said about ex-teammate John McGinn as Dundee United boss recalls ’50/50′ decision that put Scotland talisman on path to stardom

McGinn will be crucial to Scotland's Euro 2024 hopes.

Jim Goodwin, right, and a fresh-faced John McGinn
Goodwin, right, and a fresh-faced John McGinn. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

John McGinn has become a talisman for Scotland and darling of the Tartan Army.

If Steve Clarke’s underdogs are to stun Germany in Munich this evening, one suspects McGinn will need to be at his exhilarating best.

However, Jim Goodwin has recalled how the combative midfielder’s journey could have been so different.

Former teammates at St Mirren, Goodwin was an experienced pro with the Buddies while they were deciding on the future of their academy talents. Kenny McLean, also at Euro 2024 with Scotland, was considered the better prospect.

Indeed, the Dundee United boss remembers the club being “50/50” on even keeping McGinn – before the management team of Danny Lennon and Tommy Craig decided he had untapped potential.

Something of an understatement.

It proved an inspired call, with McGinn going on to play 98 games for St Mirren and helping them win the 2013 League Cup.

Jim Goodwin holds the League Cup aloft as a youthful John McGinn looks on
Goodwin holds the League Cup aloft as a youthful McGinn looks on. Image: SNS

“I’m led to believe that it was a 50/50 with whether John was going to be kept on as he was coming through the academy,” said Goodwin.

“But Tommy Craig, the assistant, and Danny Lennon saw something in him that they felt warranted giving him another year.

“And John just kicked on thereafter into the first team, becoming a very influential player for St Mirren

“What you see from John McGinn today is the same as what you saw when he was breaking through to the St Mirren first team at 17, 18 – 100MPH, hustle and bustle.

“He was probably not the easiest on the eye in terms of his running style and things like that, but he has taken his game to a different level at every club he has gone to.”

Growing up

In a sliding doors moment for all Arabs, McGinn was close to joining United before the Tangerines opted to go with Rodney Sneijder.

McGinn headed for Easter Road.

He helped Hibs secure promotion to the Premiership, win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1902 and turned in impressive performances in Europe, visibly developing as a player and personality.

McGinn joined Aston Villa in 2018, claiming another promotion to the top-flight and emerging as a mainstay under Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and, latterly, Unai Emery. He now sports the captain’s armband with the Villains.

John McGinn is now a Scotland mainstay
John McGinn is now a Scotland mainstay. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “He worked on all aspects of his game there (Hibs) – started to develop physically – and I think he took a keener interest in the strength and conditioning and sports science stuff as he got older and more mature.

“Now, he is arguably Scotland’s most important player and captaining Aston Villa.

“I couldn’t be any more pleased for John.”

Conversation