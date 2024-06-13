When Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin became a European champion – at McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin became a European champion – at McDiarmid Park

Courier Sport reflects on a remarkable triumph on Scottish soil for Ireland’s gifted U/16 squad.

The delirious Irish players celebrate the most unlikely of triumph
The delirious Irish players - Goodwin back row, fourth from left - celebrate the most unlikely of triumphs. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin lifted his first trophy as a manager when Dundee United claimed the Championship title.

But it wasn’t the Tannadice gaffer’s maiden taste of silverware.

Goodwin was part of the Scunthorpe side that upset the odds to win League One in 2006/07, beating the likes of Nottingham Forest and Swansea City to promotion.

He added a CIS Insurance Cup medal to his collection in 2013, captaining St Mirren to a breathless 3-2 win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

However, one must go back even further for the proud Irishman’s first triumph of note, as he played a key role in his country’s remarkable march to U/16 European Championships glory – at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park home.

The Ireland side for the final, with Jim Goodwin wearing No.6
The Ireland side for the final, with Jim Goodwin wearing No.6. Image: SNS

On the eve of the senior action beginning at Euro 2024, Courier Sport looks back on this oft-forgotten youth tournament that took place on Scottish soil and left the likes of Spain, Portugal and Italy licking their wounds.

No Ireland, no party…

It would be wrong to characterise the Ireland squad that made the short trip across the water as no-hopers.

Led by legendary youth coach Brian Kerr, Goodwin was joined by future Manchester United ace John O’Shea, the wildly gifted Andy Reid and the late Liam Miller.

Indeed, there were SEVEN future internationals in the group, including Goodwin. Two months later, Kerr would steer Ireland to victory in the U/18 Championships in Cyprus. Something of a golden era.

However, the notion that such success was on the horizon was fanciful to a group of kids who simply rocked up to their plush Perthshire base camp Crieff Hydro for a party.

During an “In Conversation With…” event at The Courier’s Dundee HQ, Goodwin reflected on the sense of fearlessness and excitement that pervaded the camp. No pressure, no expectation – plenty of potential.

Brian Kerr (centre) and assistant Noel O'Reilly (right) get their hands on the silverware as skipper Sean Byrne celebrates
Brian Kerr (centre) and assistant Noel O’Reilly (right) get their hands on the silverware as skipper Sean Byrne celebrates. Image: SNS

He said: “Honestly, we felt we were there to make up the numbers and just have a good couple of weeks together in Scotland, as 15- and 16-year-old lads. And we wrecked that hotel at times!

“In terms of professionalism, we were probably the least professional team in the competition. We were allowed to stay up to all hours – Brian Kerr was very relaxed, and his assistant Noel O’Reilly used to play the guitar.

“So, we’d be down at the bar having a right good sing song while they are getting on it at the bar…and there was a game the following morning.”

Sir Alex Ferguson’s personal touch

Even after a late night, Ireland were bright and breezy on the pitch.

They would navigate the entire tournament without conceding a goal until the final; Goodwin crafting a superb partnership with O’Shea in the heart of defence.

Moreover, but for the personal touch of Sir Alex Ferguson, that rapport could have translated to the youth ranks at Celtic.

Liam Miller of Ireland (left) holds up the cup in celebration
Liam Miller of Ireland (left) holds up the cup in celebration. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “John was geared up to come to Celtic with me, but Sir Alex Ferguson turned up on his door in Waterford, completely out of the blue. His father nearly had a heart attack when he opened the door!

“He convinced John to go to Manchester United instead of Celtic.”

Upsetting the odds

In the group phase, a 0-0 draw against the hosts in Stirling was followed by a comfortable 2-0 victory against Finland.

Avoid defeat against Spain and a place in the quarter-final was theirs; La Roja boasted Iker Casillas, Raul Bravo and Vicente in their ranks. Ireland prevailed 1-0, with Newcastle United’s David McMahon scoring the decisive goal.

Denmark fell 2-0 in the last-eight before Portugal were seen off by the same scoreline at McDiarmid Park in the semis.

Back in Perth for the showpiece against Italy, Simone Pelanti – later on the books of Southampton and Fiorentina – cancelled out Keith Foy’s opener. Not to be denied, McMahon struck the winner.

Ireland youngsters celebrate McMahon's winner against Italy
Ireland youngsters celebrate McMahon’s winner against Italy. Image: SNS

Reid would later tell the Irish Independent: “Once we went 2-1 up, I knew we’d win. I saw it in the faces of the lads we had on the pitch and on the bench. We had such a bond; I knew every player there would stand up and be counted.

“I can think of maybe three or four moments in my career where I felt like that. It doesn’t happen that often – but it happened with that team in ‘98.”

Conversation