Crack cocaine addict dislodged mother’s breathing tube during attack in her Dundee home

Reece Cuthbert covered his sick mum's mouth in the attack.

By Jamie McKenzie
Reece Cuthbert
Reece Cuthbert. Image: Facebook.

A crack cocaine addict dislodged his mother’s breathing tube as he attacked her in her Dundee home.

Reece Cuthbert appeared from custody to admit assaulting his COPD-suffering mother, on July 19 last year.

He also admitted causing his parents fear and alarm by entering their property uninvited, acting aggressively and demanding money from them.

Knocked out vital breathing tube

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Cuthbert, 29, threw an item at his mother which hit her right leg and caused a 3-inch cut.

She told Cuthbert to leave her home and that she would get a dog walker to phone the police when she returned.

The fiscal said: “The accused approached her and placed his left hand over her mouth and applied pressure.

“Due to this she was unable to breathe.

“She thinks this went on for a couple of minutes and felt like she was going to pass out.

Reece Cuthbert Dundee jailed
Reece Cuthbert. Image: Facebook

“As a result of the accused covering her mouth, he knocked a breathing tube out of her nose.

“She requires to use an oxygen mask at all times.

“Whilst the accused had his hand over her mouth, he continued to be extremely aggressive towards her.

“She was scared of what he was going to do and that he would seriously hurt her.

“He continued to tell her to shut up as she struggled to breathe.

“He heard the dog walker returning and stopped the behaviour and left.”

Police were contacted and an ambulance was requested for Cuthbert’s mother.

Police assault

The habitual criminal also pled guilty to resisting police arrest and assaulting an officer at an address in Tait’s Lane, Dundee, on August 4 last year.

The court heard a woman there had contacted police to say someone was hiding in her bathroom.

When officers tried to get in, Cuthbert forced the door shut and told them to “f**k off,” the fiscal said.

He made a bid to escape, attempted to pull pepper spray from one officer and attempted to bite a male PC on the arm.

‘Completely out of control’

Defence lawyer Gary Foulis said around the time of both offences Cuthbert was addicted to crack cocaine and “completely out of control”.

“To feed the habit he went to his parents’ house, who have supported him throughout life and continued to support him.

“He tells me his mother has forgiven him for this matter.

“His mother is reliant on portable oxygen and requires a lung transplant.”

Mr Foulis added: “He is very ashamed of his behaviour, especially with regard to his family and his mother’s medical condition.”

The lawyer highlighted Cuthbert has already spent time on remand and asked for a custodial sentence which “will give him the chance of a fresh start in the community.”

Sheriff Robert More told Cuthbert: “In my view the imposition of prison is inevitable, having regard to the assault perpetrated against your mother.

“It’s a very sad case all round”.

He jailed Cuthbert for a total of 20 months, backdated to August 7 last year.

