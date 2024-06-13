Teen targeted Xbox friend in ‘bizarre’ Fife double robbery attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teen targeted Xbox friend in ‘bizarre’ Fife double robbery attempt

Daniel Jackson tried to rob his pal, then stayed overnight at his home, then returned to attempt another robbery.

By Jamie McKenzie
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson.

A hammer-wielding masked man staged a bizarre double robbery attempt against his friend in Fife – either side of spending the night at his home playing on the Xbox.

Daniel Jackson, 19, pled guilty to assault and attempted robbery on March 14 and 15 last year at an address in Dick Crescent, Burntisland.

A sheriff at Kirkcaldy’s court said he could not remember such a “bizarre” case.

First attempt

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the sheriff court Jackson was getting a lift to Burntisland when the driver overheard him make a throwaway comment that he was “going to rob someone”.

She then heard him on the phone saying “it’s all happening tonight”, before dropping him off in the town.

At around 8pm that evening Jackson was seen on the stairs to the flat dressed all in black and holding a hammer.

“I cannot remember a case as bizarre as this, given the fact you and the complainer were friends.” Sheriff Robert More.

Jackson was shouted at and he turned and fled.

The court heard the complainer’s partner later came home and Jackson, described in court as a friend of the complainer, arrived at around 11:30pm.

The fiscal depute said: “They stayed and played the Xbox.

“He asked the accused to lock the door when he left in the morning and post the key through the letterbox.”

Second attempt

At around 7am the next day the complainer heard footsteps, then saw Jackson with a hammer above his head, asking him to give him what he had.

The man’s partner was also woken.

Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson at court.

Jackson was all in black, wearing a ski mask, cap and sunglasses.

Police were contacted and traced him returning to home and arrested him on suspicion of attempted robbery.

‘No explanation’

Defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh, appearing for Jackson, of High Street, Kirkcaldy, said his client was in a “poor place mentally” and suffers from ADHD, for which he was not medicated at the time.

The lawyer said Jackson had been using cannabis and Xanax.

The solicitor said: “It’s a rather bizarre offence.

“The complainer was a good friend. He has lost his friendship.

“Between the two attempted robberies he spent the night at the complainer’s house.

“He had taken cannabis at the address in the company of his friend.

“He does not have a good explanation for it, he accepts it would have been very alarming for the complainer.”

Mr Qumsieh said Jackson is due to start work as a groundskeeper in a few weeks.

Sheriff Robert More said: “I cannot remember a case as bizarre as this, given the fact you and the complainer were friends.

“It’s a very, very strange set of circumstances.

“This, along with your young age, persuades me I should obtain a report before disposing of the case.”

Sentence was deferred until July 5 to obtain background reports.

Jackson’s bail was continued meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Reece Cuthbert
Crack cocaine addict dislodged mother’s breathing tube during attack in her Dundee home
Connor Sword
Disgraced Perth scientist caught using new name without telling police
George McGillvary
Vile Fife sex offender took photos and video of unconscious woman
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Mechanic jailed and frustrated driver
Dr David Allan Buchan
Former Stirling University GP 'treated' students by assaulting them
Man holding phone on dark background
Perth courier 'infatuated by dark web' during Covid had phone full of abuse images
Lord Carloway
Crown fails to secure tougher sentence for remorseless Angus rapist
Peter Hemsworth, Queensferry Crossing
100mph biker with 'worst record' locked up again after Queensferry Crossing chase
Aaron Kyle
Fife domestic abuser threatened to set victim on fire
Lochee Community Larder, Mhairi Borland
Dundee foodbank treasurer who embezzled £4.5k is sentenced