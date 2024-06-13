Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer latest as FK Shkupi kingpin says: ‘They have won a great player’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer latest as FK Shkupi kingpin says: ‘They have won a great player’

Trapanovski is expected to become the third North Macedonian player in the Scottish Premiership.

Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: FK Shkupi.
By Alan Temple

Olgun Aydin, the club president of FK Shkupi, reckons Dundee United will secure a “big talent” if Kristijan Trapanovski arrives at Tannadice.

While Trapanovski is a free agent and not required to clear any move with Shkupi, Aydin understands that an agreement has now been struck to take the 24-year-old to Scotland.

Trapanovski is expected to ink a contract with United until the summer of 2026, with a club-led option for a further season.

“To my knowledge, the transfer has now been agreed and Kristijan will go to Dundee United,” confirmed Aydin.

And the Shkupi chief has no doubt that United have achieved a coup by tempting the wide forward to Tayside, joining Bojan Miovski and Davor Zdravkovski as North Macedonian imports to Scotland.

Aydin: Trapanovski has quality and character

Trapanovski registered 12 goal contributions last term – rippling the next six times and claiming a further six assists – as Shkupi secured a third-place finish in the top division of his homeland, just two points behind champions FC Struga.

He has also been on the books of Slavia Prague, United’s former European foes Tatran Prešov and Viktoria Zizkov, and been capped 13 times at U/21 level.

“Dundee United have won a great player,” Aydin told Courier Sport. “He is a big talent in terms of both his quality AND his character.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin is building a squad for United’s top-flight return. Image: SNS

When agreed, Trapanovski’s switch to Tannadice will hinge on him receiving a Scottish FA green light, a visa and passing United’s medical.

That process was outlined in detail by Courier Sport last week, with Trapanovski unlikely to meet the SFA’s “auto-pass” threshold for a Governing Body Entry qualification.

However, the Tangerines will be hopeful they can showcase his value and potential to an “exceptions panel”, clearing the way for the player’s arrival.

United have already added wing-back Will Ferry to their ranks after fighting off competition from English League One side Blackpool, and secured goalkeeper Dave Richards from Crewe on a two-year contract.

Conversation