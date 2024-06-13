Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer latest as FK Shkupi kingpin says: ‘They have won a great player’

Olgun Aydin, the club president of FK Shkupi, reckons Dundee United will secure a “big talent” if Kristijan Trapanovski arrives at Tannadice.

While Trapanovski is a free agent and not required to clear any move with Shkupi, Aydin understands that an agreement has now been struck to take the 24-year-old to Scotland.

Trapanovski is expected to ink a contract with United until the summer of 2026, with a club-led option for a further season.

“To my knowledge, the transfer has now been agreed and Kristijan will go to Dundee United,” confirmed Aydin.

And the Shkupi chief has no doubt that United have achieved a coup by tempting the wide forward to Tayside, joining Bojan Miovski and Davor Zdravkovski as North Macedonian imports to Scotland.

Aydin: Trapanovski has quality and character

Trapanovski registered 12 goal contributions last term – rippling the next six times and claiming a further six assists – as Shkupi secured a third-place finish in the top division of his homeland, just two points behind champions FC Struga.

He has also been on the books of Slavia Prague, United’s former European foes Tatran Prešov and Viktoria Zizkov, and been capped 13 times at U/21 level.

“Dundee United have won a great player,” Aydin told Courier Sport. “He is a big talent in terms of both his quality AND his character.”

When agreed, Trapanovski’s switch to Tannadice will hinge on him receiving a Scottish FA green light, a visa and passing United’s medical.

That process was outlined in detail by Courier Sport last week, with Trapanovski unlikely to meet the SFA’s “auto-pass” threshold for a Governing Body Entry qualification.

However, the Tangerines will be hopeful they can showcase his value and potential to an “exceptions panel”, clearing the way for the player’s arrival.

United have already added wing-back Will Ferry to their ranks after fighting off competition from English League One side Blackpool, and secured goalkeeper Dave Richards from Crewe on a two-year contract.