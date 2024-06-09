Dave Richards on Dundee derby factor as United signing reveals Scotland road trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Richards on Dundee derby factor as United signing reveals Scotland road trips

Richards was keen to remain north of the border despite not playing a game for St Johnstone last term.

Dundee United stopper Dave Richards at Tannadice
Dave Richards at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC.
By Alan Temple

Dave Richards didn’t play a game for St Johnstone.

But Dundee United’s latest summer signing still fell in love with Scotland.

The Welsh goalkeeper has revealed that he hadn’t even set foot north of the border prior to his loan switch to the Saintees last August.

And Richards made up for lost time, relishing road trips to the Highlands with his family.

So, while he was restricted to the bench for the Perth outfit – serving as an able deputy to the immovable Dimitar Mitov – he wanted to remain in Scotland after deciding to leave Crewe Alexandra.

Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone.
Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Last season was my first time setting foot in Scotland and I absolutely loved it,” said Richards.

“Me and the whole family have loved it up here, and we’ve travelled everywhere.

“St Andrews, Fort William, Inverness – you name it and we’ve been up to see it!

“It’s a lovely part of the world and we wanted to stay up here.”

Derby day anticipation

As well as the location, personnel and facilities, the prospect of being involved in a Dundee derby is a mouth-watering prospect for Richards after he was blown away by the proximity of the two grounds to each other.

United will cross swords with the Dark Blues in next season’s Premiership for the first time since April 2022; a welcome return for the fans and the city.

Players clash in the recent Dundee derby
There will be top-flight Dundee derbies again next term. Image: SNS

He smiled: “When I came here (to Dundee) with St Johnstone earlier in the season, I couldn’t get over how close the two stadiums were together! So, I’ll be looking forward to that one – that’s definitely one on the tick-list.”

Richards: “I’m the cuddly type!”

Richards emerged through the youth ranks at Cardiff City but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Bluebirds.

He was farmed out on loan to Llaneli, Chippenham Town and Bristol City, making a permanent switch to the latter in 2014.

Richards joined Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2015 and enjoyed 94 outings before his one-year stint north of the border with the Saintees.

United boss Jim Goodwin has stated that Richards’ experience was a factor he “couldn’t overlook” as he builds a squad for the Premiership, and seeks competition and character between the sticks.

Dave Richards is set to join Dundee United
Richards, pictured,during his time at Crewe. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve been at a few football clubs and seen a few things, good and bad,” Richards told DUTV.

“So, I’m looking forward to meeting all the boys, having a good laugh, and bringing everyone together so we can all work hard.

“Good competition can only breed good work and fingers crossed that it all goes well on the pitch too.

“It’s good being a senior player. Boys will ask you different questions and, with the young lads, I’ll always put my arms around the shoulders if they need that or kick them up the bottom if they need that, as well.

“I’m more the cuddly type!”

Conversation