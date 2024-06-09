Dave Richards on Dundee derby factor as United signing reveals Scotland road trips

Dave Richards didn’t play a game for St Johnstone.

But Dundee United’s latest summer signing still fell in love with Scotland.

The Welsh goalkeeper has revealed that he hadn’t even set foot north of the border prior to his loan switch to the Saintees last August.

And Richards made up for lost time, relishing road trips to the Highlands with his family.

So, while he was restricted to the bench for the Perth outfit – serving as an able deputy to the immovable Dimitar Mitov – he wanted to remain in Scotland after deciding to leave Crewe Alexandra.

“Last season was my first time setting foot in Scotland and I absolutely loved it,” said Richards.

“Me and the whole family have loved it up here, and we’ve travelled everywhere.

“St Andrews, Fort William, Inverness – you name it and we’ve been up to see it!

“It’s a lovely part of the world and we wanted to stay up here.”

Derby day anticipation

As well as the location, personnel and facilities, the prospect of being involved in a Dundee derby is a mouth-watering prospect for Richards after he was blown away by the proximity of the two grounds to each other.

United will cross swords with the Dark Blues in next season’s Premiership for the first time since April 2022; a welcome return for the fans and the city.

He smiled: “When I came here (to Dundee) with St Johnstone earlier in the season, I couldn’t get over how close the two stadiums were together! So, I’ll be looking forward to that one – that’s definitely one on the tick-list.”

Richards: “I’m the cuddly type!”

Richards emerged through the youth ranks at Cardiff City but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Bluebirds.

He was farmed out on loan to Llaneli, Chippenham Town and Bristol City, making a permanent switch to the latter in 2014.

Richards joined Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2015 and enjoyed 94 outings before his one-year stint north of the border with the Saintees.

United boss Jim Goodwin has stated that Richards’ experience was a factor he “couldn’t overlook” as he builds a squad for the Premiership, and seeks competition and character between the sticks.

“I’ve been at a few football clubs and seen a few things, good and bad,” Richards told DUTV.

“So, I’m looking forward to meeting all the boys, having a good laugh, and bringing everyone together so we can all work hard.

“Good competition can only breed good work and fingers crossed that it all goes well on the pitch too.

“It’s good being a senior player. Boys will ask you different questions and, with the young lads, I’ll always put my arms around the shoulders if they need that or kick them up the bottom if they need that, as well.

“I’m more the cuddly type!”