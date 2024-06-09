Man, 39, charged after car flips on its side in Dundee crash

A 39-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed onto its side on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Moncur Crescent shortly after 8pm on Saturday following reports of a two-car crash.

One car appeared to be on its side as fire crews stepped in to make the vehicle safe.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Two car crash on Moncur Crescent

An eyewitness described the crash as “really bad”.

He said: “Police, ambulance, and the fire service were all there just after 8pm.

“One car was on its side and it appeared firefighters were talking to someone in that vehicle.

“From my vantage point, it looked really bad. I just hope everyone is OK.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a two-car crash on Moncur Street at 8.12pm on Saturday.

“Two appliances arrive at the scene where one vehicle was on its side.

“Crews made the vehicle safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Saturday police attended the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee, following a report of a crash.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

“The road was cleared around 9.40pm.”