Man, 39, charged after car flips on its side in Dundee crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 39, charged after car flips on its side in Dundee crash

Emergency services were called to Moncur Crescent on Saturday night.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
Emergency services at the scene of the Moncur Crescent crash
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Supplied

A 39-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed onto its side on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Moncur Crescent shortly after 8pm on Saturday following reports of a two-car crash.

One car appeared to be on its side as fire crews stepped in to make the vehicle safe.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Two car crash on Moncur Crescent

An eyewitness described the crash as “really bad”.

He said: “Police, ambulance, and the fire service were all there just after 8pm.

“One car was on its side and it appeared firefighters were talking to someone in that vehicle.

“From my vantage point, it looked really bad. I just hope everyone is OK.”

Fire crews at the Moncur Crescent Crash
Fire crews made the vehicle safe. Image: Supplied

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a two-car crash on Moncur Street at 8.12pm on Saturday.

“Two appliances arrive at the scene where one vehicle was on its side.

“Crews made the vehicle safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Saturday police attended the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee, following a report of a crash.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

“The road was cleared around 9.40pm.”

More from Dundee

Becky and Ashley in hospital and Taylor Swift
Dundee woman 'absolutely gutted' to miss Taylor Swift concert as she waits in hospital…
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arnold Clark eyes demolition of former Dundee East Dock Street showroom
3
Orchid Restaurant in Broughty Ferry announces closure
Restaurant in iconic Broughty Ferry building announces closure
The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New reformer pilates studio to open in Broughty Ferry
Karen Ann found the tablets outside her home. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee mum fears for local kids' safety after finding 50 Valium tablets on street
A banner advertising the Dundee LEZ just yards from the community justice department, and vans parked outside the office this week. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council 'unprepared for LEZ' after 6 vehicles left out of action by…
20
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Bell Street car park: How long will Dundee facility be closed and what is…
2
CR0048666, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Anas Sarwar in Meadowside with Andy Philip. Picture Shows; Anas Sarwar, DC Thomson, Meadowside, Dundee, 06th June 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee 'in play' for Labour in general election, Anas Sarwar says
11
Mark Ward
Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver
The Olympia centre was closed in October 2021.
Cause of latest Dundee Olympia pool closure revealed amid calls for review of how…
2