Best pictures from Black Watch Museum World War II family day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Black Watch Museum World War II family day

Visitors of all ages took a step back in time at Perth's Black Watch Museum

The Black Watch Museum WW2 Family Day event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Black Watch Museum WW2 Family Day event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & heatherfowlie

In the week the world marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Perth’s Black Watch Castle and Museum hosted its own World War II family day.

The event featured live performances by the McAndrew Sisters, as well as pipes and drums, displays and demonstrations.

Visitors were invited to become a Black Watch soldier or ATS recruit for the day.

They also got stuck into games, crafts, and object handling sessions.

The five-star Black Watch Castle and Museum is one of Perth’s most popular attractions. The team there also provide support to Black Watch veterans and their families.

Here are some of the best photos from our photographer Mhairi Edwards from the day.

Taylor Sin, 13, and Matthew Kirk, 13, make a mini parachute.
The McAndrew Sisters, Rachel Shilliday and Loryn Cura perform in the bistro.
Cadets perform a drill and turnout demonstration.
Hugo Sin, 10, makes a mini parachute.
The McAndrew Sisters, Rachel Shilliday, Loryn Cura and Sarah Cowmeadow, perform in the bistro.
The McAndrew Sisters, in matching outfits to entertain the guests.
Cadets perform a drill and turnout demonstration.
Cadets Lucas Holmes and Fergus Bates during a first aid demonstration.
Lewis Clugston, 2, enjoys the play park on his day out.
The army cadets catching up with fellow cadets.
The army cadets enjoy a catch up with friends.
Cadets Ola Delatowska, Theo Appleyard, Finlay Garrow and Joshua Hunter.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Gold Cup race day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Perth Races celebrates 25 years of Gold Cup
The former Perth High pupil was picked as a makeup artist for the Dior CEO at Crieff fashion show. Image: Selena Jack alongside Drummond Castle
'Who in their right mind would say no?': Former Perth High make-up artist picked…
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson
Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site
Police at the scene of Brian Low's alleged murder near Aberfeldy. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy murder suspect remanded after crown appeals against bail
MugStock crowd.
Perthshire festival in plea for volunteers after 'Willy Wonka' warning
Jillian Page sitting in front of a display of flowers
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Blairgowrie
Niki Graham, Rich Burniston and Jasper, a black Lab, walking through the beer garden at the Smiddy Haugh Inn
Perthshire hotel couple mark 3-year journey from lockdown purchase to restaurant expansion
Police outside a property at Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder
Man in court accused of attempted murder after Auchterarder 'stabbing'
Blairgowrie Co-op.
Hunt for two men after 'four-figure sum' stolen in Blairgowrie Co-op break-in
Taylor Swift fans Laura Bruce, Helga Bruce, Vaila Bruce and Sally Rendall at Kinross House. Image: TT News Agency/Alamy Live News/Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Taylor Swift fans turn up at Kinross mansion amid rumours superstar is in town
3

Conversation