Best pictures from Black Watch Museum World War II family day

In the week the world marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Perth’s Black Watch Castle and Museum hosted its own World War II family day.

The event featured live performances by the McAndrew Sisters, as well as pipes and drums, displays and demonstrations.

Visitors were invited to become a Black Watch soldier or ATS recruit for the day.

They also got stuck into games, crafts, and object handling sessions.

The five-star Black Watch Castle and Museum is one of Perth’s most popular attractions. The team there also provide support to Black Watch veterans and their families.

Here are some of the best photos from our photographer Mhairi Edwards from the day.