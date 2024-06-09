‘Who in their right mind would say no?’: Former Perth High make-up artist picked to take part in Dior Crieff fashion show

A former pupil of Perth High School has revealed how she was chosen to do the makeup of the Dior CEO for a Crieff fashion event.

Selena Jack, 35, is a make-up artist and hair stylist from Abernethy. She is now based in the Scottish Borders.

Moving to Manchester in 2015 to train in the field, Selena has gone on to work with Robbie Coltrane, the cast of Hollyoaks and Argentine former footballer Sergio Agüero to name a few.

Selena said that she has now come full circle after getting to return to her home of Perthshire for Dior’s Cruise 2025 show – held at Crieff’s Drummond Castle on Monday, June 3.

She told The Courier how she was approached by Glasgow-based modelling firm Colours Agency to take part in the event.

Perthshire woman picked to do makeup of Dior CEO at event

“One of my friends recommended me to them (Colours Agency) when they were trying to find artists,” Selena said.

“They contacted me and asked if I would like to be involved and I replied saying ‘who in their right mind would say no to this’.

“We were asked if we would rather do backstage or VIP.

“Both are amazing opportunities and backstage is always so much fun at fashion shows – there’s a real buzz about it.

“I’ve done that though, so I wanted to see what the VIP part was like. They then send off our portfolio for approval to Dior and luckily I got approved.

“I was told last Saturday that I was looking after Delphine Arnault. I just remember saying ‘why me?’

“Apparently they had said that I did skin the best and that’s why I was paired with her.

“It’s an incredible compliment but with that comes a huge amount of pressure.

“She was wonderful. She was so polite and very friendly.

“She was a pleasure to look after.”

Selena said that the event will help to put Crieff and Perthshire on the map.

‘It still feels like a dream’

She continued: “There was such a buzz. It was amazing.

“We were held in a lounge area in Gleneagles and just the whole buzz about the place was exciting.

“It was amazing as well for Crieff and Perthshire to put it more on the map.

“I thought it was brilliant for the area.

“There was a lot of big people there. It still feels like a dream.

“This was one of my biggest opportunities and it was back home so it felt special.”

The blockbuster fashion showcase also played host to Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence and film star Anya Taylor-Joy.

TV presenter Alexa Chung and former US Open tennis champion Emma Radacanu also attended the Perthshire event.

Dior’s Cruise 2025 event saw designer Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborate with notable Scottish brands such as Harris Tweed and Johnstons of Elgin.

According to the fashion house, the latest collection “perpetuates” the ties between them and Scotland.