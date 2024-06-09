Dunfermline confirm pre-season friendlies as James McPake readies side for Premier Sports Cup push

Dunfermline have confirmed four friendlies ahead of the new season.

The Pars kick off the competitive action in their Premier Sports Cup opener against The Spartans on July 13.

And they have announced they will prepare for that clash – and the following league campaign – with four warm-up matches.

James McPake will first take his side to face near neighbours East Fife at Bayview Stadium on Friday, June 28.

The Methil outing is followed by a trip to take on Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday, July 2.

The clubs have decided to go ahead with the game, despite being drawn to face each other in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The Fifers will then host an as-yet unnamed opposition on Saturday, July 6, before McPake takes his team to old club Dundee for the concluding friendly four days later.

After facing The Spartans in their cup curtain-raiser, Dunfermline host Forfar on July 16 and then travel to take on relegated Livingston at Almondvale four days later.

Hopeful

They conclude the group stage with a potentially pivotal competitive clash with Cove at East End Park on July 27.

With Livi as the top seeds in their group, as well as two League Two opponents, the Pars will be optimistic of progress to the knock-out rounds.

The meeting with Livi will also give Dunfermline an early look at the strengths of the team coming down from the top-flight.

The Championship campaign kicks off a week later on the weekend of August 2 and 3.

The Fifers finished sixth in the last season after flirting with a relegation battle and falling short with a late push for a promotion play-off place.

McPake has since freed four first-team players, and appears set to lose left-back Josh Edwards, and has so far been able to recruit only striker Chris Kane.