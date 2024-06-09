Dunfermline confirm pre-season friendlies as James McPake readies side for Premier Sports Cup push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline confirm pre-season friendlies as James McPake readies side for Premier Sports Cup push

The Pars will have four warm-up matches before the competitive action begins next month.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline take on Cove Rangers in a pre-season friendly in June 2023.
Dunfermline took on Cove Rangers in a pre-season friendly in June 2023. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Dunfermline have confirmed four friendlies ahead of the new season.

The Pars kick off the competitive action in their Premier Sports Cup opener against The Spartans on July 13.

And they have announced they will prepare for that clash – and the following league campaign – with four warm-up matches.

Chris Hamilton and Sam Fisher challenge for the ball during Dunfermline's friendly against St Pauli.
Dunfermline opened their pre-season preparations last year with a friendly against German side St Pauli. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake will first take his side to face near neighbours East Fife at Bayview Stadium on Friday, June 28.

The Methil outing is followed by a trip to take on Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday, July 2.

The clubs have decided to go ahead with the game, despite being drawn to face each other in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The Fifers will then host an as-yet unnamed opposition on Saturday, July 6, before McPake takes his team to old club Dundee for the concluding friendly four days later.

After facing The Spartans in their cup curtain-raiser, Dunfermline host Forfar on July 16 and then travel to take on relegated Livingston at Almondvale four days later.

Hopeful

They conclude the group stage with a potentially pivotal competitive clash with Cove at East End Park on July 27.

With Livi as the top seeds in their group, as well as two League Two opponents, the Pars will be optimistic of progress to the knock-out rounds.

The meeting with Livi will also give Dunfermline an early look at the strengths of the team coming down from the top-flight.

The Championship campaign kicks off a week later on the weekend of August 2 and 3.

The Fifers finished sixth in the last season after flirting with a relegation battle and falling short with a late push for a promotion play-off place.

McPake has since freed four first-team players, and appears set to lose left-back Josh Edwards, and has so far been able to recruit only striker Chris Kane.

