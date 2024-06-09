Dundee woman ‘absolutely gutted’ to miss Taylor Swift concert as she waits in hospital for heart transplant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman ‘absolutely gutted’ to miss Taylor Swift concert as she waits in hospital for heart transplant

Becky Davison's best friend gave up her ticket to give her pal a "hospital version of the Eras Tour" instead.

By Andrew Robson
Becky and Ashley in hospital and Taylor Swift
Best friends Becky and Ashley did a hospital version of the Eras Tour. Image: Becky Davison/Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A Dundee woman has been left “absolutely gutted” to miss Taylor Swift in concert as she waits in hospital for a heart transplant.

Becky Davison, from Clepington Road, had VIP tickets for Friday’s Eras Tour gig at Murrayfield with best friend Ashley Courtney.

However the former St Paul’s Academy pupil, who was born with congenital heart disease, was unable to go as she waits in hospital in England for a transplant.

But in a move that would have made loyal friend Taylor proud, Becky Davison’s friend Ashley also sold her ticket – and the pair enjoyed a “hospital version of the Eras Tour” instead.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour was the ‘one thing I really wanted to see’

The 30-year-old said: “We purchased VIP tickets for the Murrayfield show back in July and I was excited to go as I’d listened to her since I was 15.

“I was put on the routine transplant list last summer but unfortunately my health declined and I ended up having to come into hospital.

Ashely and Becky's hospital Eras Tour gig
Ashely and Becky’s hospital Eras Tour gig. Image: Becky Davison

“I’ve been in since March 28 waiting for a transplant to become available – it could be weeks or months, I just don’t know.

“The one thing that I kept saying to all the doctors and nurses that I just want to get to Taylor Swift.

“I was absolutely gutted to miss the show. I know people probably think there’s worse things to be upset about, but it was the one thing I really wanted to see.”

Hospital Taylor Swift gig ‘really cheered me up’

Becky, whose favourite Taylor Swift song is Fearless, says she has been in and out of hospital her whole life.

At 21 she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve and last year required cardioversion, a medical procedure that uses quick, low-energy shocks to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Becky was then placed on the routine heart transplant list, but shortly after her 30th birthday she was taken into hospital and placed on the urgent list.

The best friends made each other Eras Tour inspired bracelets.
The best friends made each other Eras Tour-inspired bracelets. Image: Becky Davison

Although Becky may have missed the show, she thanked Ashley for visiting and giving her a special Eras Tour experience.

She said: “Ashley gave up her ticket to come to visit me, she didn’t want to go to the concert without me.

“She brought a bracelet-making kit so we could make one for each other and watched the show together on a laptop.

“It was really nice to have her here and have as close to an Eras Tour experience as I can – it cheered me up.

Ashley and Becky at Busted in 2023.
Ashley and Becky at Busted in 2023. Image: Becky Davison

“I had other friends at the show who said they’d bring me back a t-shirt.

“Ashley is amazing, she has so much going on herself but still goes out of her way to help people when she can.

“It’s nice to have people that look out for you and I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Ahead of Swift’s first Murrayfield gig on Friday fans turned up at Kinross House amid speculation the Cruel Summer singer was staying at the Perthshire mansion.

