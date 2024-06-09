Dundee woman ‘absolutely gutted’ to miss Taylor Swift concert as she waits in hospital for heart transplant

A Dundee woman has been left “absolutely gutted” to miss Taylor Swift in concert as she waits in hospital for a heart transplant.

Becky Davison, from Clepington Road, had VIP tickets for Friday’s Eras Tour gig at Murrayfield with best friend Ashley Courtney.

However the former St Paul’s Academy pupil, who was born with congenital heart disease, was unable to go as she waits in hospital in England for a transplant.

But in a move that would have made loyal friend Taylor proud, Becky Davison’s friend Ashley also sold her ticket – and the pair enjoyed a “hospital version of the Eras Tour” instead.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour was the ‘one thing I really wanted to see’

The 30-year-old said: “We purchased VIP tickets for the Murrayfield show back in July and I was excited to go as I’d listened to her since I was 15.

“I was put on the routine transplant list last summer but unfortunately my health declined and I ended up having to come into hospital.

“I’ve been in since March 28 waiting for a transplant to become available – it could be weeks or months, I just don’t know.

“The one thing that I kept saying to all the doctors and nurses that I just want to get to Taylor Swift.

“I was absolutely gutted to miss the show. I know people probably think there’s worse things to be upset about, but it was the one thing I really wanted to see.”

Hospital Taylor Swift gig ‘really cheered me up’

Becky, whose favourite Taylor Swift song is Fearless, says she has been in and out of hospital her whole life.

At 21 she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve and last year required cardioversion, a medical procedure that uses quick, low-energy shocks to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Becky was then placed on the routine heart transplant list, but shortly after her 30th birthday she was taken into hospital and placed on the urgent list.

Although Becky may have missed the show, she thanked Ashley for visiting and giving her a special Eras Tour experience.

She said: “Ashley gave up her ticket to come to visit me, she didn’t want to go to the concert without me.

“She brought a bracelet-making kit so we could make one for each other and watched the show together on a laptop.

“It was really nice to have her here and have as close to an Eras Tour experience as I can – it cheered me up.

“I had other friends at the show who said they’d bring me back a t-shirt.

“Ashley is amazing, she has so much going on herself but still goes out of her way to help people when she can.

“It’s nice to have people that look out for you and I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Ahead of Swift’s first Murrayfield gig on Friday fans turned up at Kinross House amid speculation the Cruel Summer singer was staying at the Perthshire mansion.